Ask HR: Is it right for employers to judge us by social media posts?

I applied for my dream job months ago and was excited to be invited for a series of interviews which I thought went well. To my surprise, I was not picked for the job and worse still, I wasn’t given feedback despite the time I committed. I followed up and was astonished to know this had something to do with my social media activities. Is it fair for employers to be judge and jury over our media posts?

Congratulations! The fact that you were invited to the interview clearly demonstrates that you have unique competencies. What you should know is that your social media posts make up the first impression that a potential employer gets when they check your various platforms. It is OK to be on social media because it signifies that you are tech savvy, which is what most employers are currently looking for. However, as a rule, you should only post content that will not cause you or anyone else any embarrassment.

Avoid nudity and strong opinions on political, social and religion issues. Additionally, you must only post content that is factual. Remember, social media never forgets and even when deleted, a trail always remains. When applying for visas and scholarships, what you post online can be used against you. Whether it is fair for employers to make judgements based on this should not concern you. You should find out which kind of content made you lose the job opportunity, and ask yourself if it is worth it. Employers are at liberty to conduct reference checks from your previous employers, credit reference bureaus, ask for certificate of good conduct from the CID department or ask the college you attended for transcripts to corroborate what you have provided.

Some have also began checking the kind of content you share online to establish the kind of employee you could make. This is well within their rights. Start by engaging the employer to find out which of your posts offended them. If you are seriously job hunting, you should pull down the post(s) to avoid missing any further opportunities. You might also opt to scout for a more accommodating recruiter who will not interfere with your social media posts.

Organisations, just like people, have a dominant personality that determines the culture. Therefore, it is important to look for one that is aligned to your values. This should be an opportunity for you to review the content you post and be more careful about it.