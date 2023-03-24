Ask HR: Is HR responsible for staff’s general happiness?

I have been thinking of a career switch from sales and marketing, to HR. I am attracted to HR since my competencies are easily transferrable. But, I’ve observed that everyone looks at HR as the department responsible for their happiness at work. I think this is too big a responsibility. When things are good no one cares, but when things go wrong, HR is to blame. Is this peculiar to my company? Is my HR responsible for employee happiness?

No. Everyone is responsible for their own happiness. Ceding control of one’s happiness is like giving others power over you, allowing them to control you. Does anyone really like that? While it is true that many of us derive significant meaning from our work, some employees want to avoid playing their part in creating a happy work environment. My view is that happiness at work is too important to be left to one person or department.

There has to be a collective effort of all employees. When it comes to happiness at work, HR is the custodian of the environment that contributes to happiness. So, shift your mindset and think of what it would take to create an environment where staff are highly motivated to do their best work. To enable this environment, HR cannot work alone. Success comes from working collaboratively with others, including managers, executives and all employees. Every time you are asked to give feedback though a survey, within departmental meetings or at a town hall, view that as a chance to contribute to improving the workplace, thus contributing to your happiness at work.

Now, to your career switch. I am glad you are already thinking of skills and competencies that may be suitable within HR, but there is more to consider besides transferable skills, like work experience. Depending on your relationship with your employer, perhaps they could consider your request to move to HR and allow you to build your technical capability. The requirement for professional qualification is not something you can ignore. Start investing in this to gain the prerequisite knowledge. One important fact to ponder over is the implications of this move on your career path.

While your six years of sales experience may not lead you to a higher career level, the HR profession has many key roles you cold specialise in. Choose one that is uniquely competitive and futuristic. Lastly, HR is not for the faint hearted, but coming from sales which is equally challenging, I believe you have the required resilience. Do your best, not because you need praise from anyone, but because you take pride in enabling others enjoy their work, and thrive in their careers. I am cheering you on!