Ask HR: How do I make myself employable after a long hiatus?

I have been self-employed for the last nine years, doing hustles that are not aligned to my profession. I am far from making my CV worth the while of any probable employer, but I want to get back to my profession. How do I make myself employable after such a long hiatus in the job market?

It is important to have a side hustle, as long as it is not in conflict with your main job. The job market has become very unstable due to the tough economic situation. Companies are constantly reorganising operations and the side hustles come in very handy when there is no payslip at the end of the month. What you have been doing is commendable, and all is not lost despite the long hiatus from formal employment. Go back to the basics.

What course did you take? What experience have you gathered from your side hustles? Reconnect with former colleagues who are in your profession. Does your profession have a network that you can join? In the network you will find individuals who might be willing to mentor you. It is also wise to find out if there are additional skills you require. Most professions currently require data and digital skills for one to excel.

Through managing your business, you must have acquired new, unique skills. Therefore, don’t underestimate your value to a potential employer. I am sure you are more resilient than before and if you had a team, then you have also developed people skills, both of which are important in formal employment. You might get into a role that is on a level similar to the previous one, or higher. However, you should have an open mind and be ready to start at entry level irrespective of the level you were before. Your employer will identify your worth along the way and reward you accordingly.