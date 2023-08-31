Ask HR: How can I avoid being conned when applying for a job?

How does one identify the right job search agency? We have seen many people who are sent to jobs outside the country, only to return traumatised, or dead. The same happens for local jobs. You pay a fee but on follow up you find that the number given does not exist. What would be your checklist when applying for jobs?

The deception you speak about is not just in reference to jobs outside the country. Many job seekers have been victims of rogue agencies, only for them to report for work, to nonexistent jobs. Jobseekers must remain woke at all times and scrutinise every opportunity, especially those that seem too good to be true. My checklist would include the following: First, I would do my best to ascertain the credibility and track record of the firm or people behind the company, including speaking to their some of their clients to hear their experience.

Secondly, any agency that puts money first is a red flag. Traditionally, recruiters hire based on contracts already secured with employers. This means their fees are paid by the company that has retained them, and the candidates need not pay to be interviewed. The moment you are asked to pay to be interviewed, you should think twice. Thirdly, do some research on the agency, or potential employer they are representing. If you are being sent abroad, do your own research about the recruiter to get more information on the job.

This includes reaching out to the local representatives either at the embassy and your country representative on the other side. Be very careful when you are asked to surrender all your personal documents such as identity card and passport and applicable fees for visa and tickets. These are personal documents that should only be presented to government offices in person, upon payment of required fees. A credible agent would support by booking appointments for you to present the documents and defend your application.