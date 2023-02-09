Ask HR: Could I have missed the job because I came to the interview late?

I was late for an interview recently and the organisation refused to reschedule my interview. They have written to me saying that the process has moved to the next stage and that they would contact me if other opportunities became available. Are employers really that strict?

An employment interview is an opportunity to reveal a glimpse of what your prospective employers can expect from you if you become successful in your quest to join them as an employee. Given that interviews comprise brief moments during which the sum of ones’ suitability for a role or lack thereof cannot fully manifest, first impressions carry an inordinately important premium. While there is no guarantee that first impressions are predictors of future behaviour, arriving late for interviews is often taken as a sign that a candidate is not serious about the role in which they are interested.

It is usually the case that several candidates are invited to an interview and their schedules need to be coordinated with those of interviewers. Organisations might therefore not arrange special interviews for a candidate who may be late or altogether unavailable, especially if a given position needs to be filled quickly. In such situations, room for mitigating circumstances is often tiny, even where, sadly, a prospective candidate has a valid reason for lateness.