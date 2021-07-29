After graduation, what next?

Photo credit: Pool

By  James Kahongeh

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After college education, most graduates feel ready to immediately dive into the world of work. 


  • However, that next step can be overwhelming in a country with soaring unemployment rates.

Graduation is an exciting milestone that marks the beginning of one’s professional life. Every student dreams of the day they will finally graduate. But, what next after graduation? It is a question that unsettles many university leavers. Besides high hopes and aspirations, the period comes with unique fears, anxieties and uncertainties. This week, we talk to four young Kenyans who graduated in the past seven months. They share their dreams and dreads as they dive into the next phase of their lives. 
 

