After graduation, what next?

Graduation is an exciting milestone that marks the beginning of one’s professional life. Every student dreams of the day they will finally graduate. But, what next after graduation? It is a question that unsettles many university leavers. Besides high hopes and aspirations, the period comes with unique fears, anxieties and uncertainties. This week, we talk to four young Kenyans who graduated in the past seven months. They share their dreams and dreads as they dive into the next phase of their lives.



Photo credit: Pool



Perpetua Adhiambo, 24

I graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Development in December 2020. I work as a volunteer at Haven of Dreams, a community organisation in Nakuru County.

I’ve discovered that school didn’t prepare me well for the job market. I was never told there’s more to life than white-collar jobs. I was taught to read, remember concepts and to apply them in exams. I wasn’t told when and where to apply that knowledge after school.

My classroom knowledge would not apply, for instance, if I ended up in a field other than the one I studied for. I’d feel so lost.

School also made me believe that life is linear, which isn’t the case. I assumed that I would get my dream job soon after completing school. I wasn’t prepared for rejection. It never occurred to me that my CV would be dismissed several times before I could get an opportunity to volunteer.

In the script of school life, failure isn’t an option. My short stay in the job market has taught me so much. The job market is brutal and unkind. You’re expected to work twice as hard to get a job, and even harder to stay in it.

I wish school had taught me the importance of volunteering and its role as a stepping stone for graduates to get into their desired careers. The curriculum downplays the importance of virtues such as patience, resilience and hope.

By working as a volunteer, I’ve come to appreciate that indeed, Rome was not built in a day. My colleagues, who I admire a lot, are established professionals who went through the process of learning, relearning and unlearning some things before settling down.

I think I would be better off if school had emphasised on resilience as a value that helps one remain motivated, and to rise when they fall.

I derive a lot of comfort and positivity from author Thomas Watson who said, “You can be discouraged by failure, or you can learn from it. So go ahead and make mistakes. Because that’s where you’ll find success – on the far side of failure.”

I’m now learning what school didn’t teach me. I’m allowing myself to make mistakes, and to learn from them. It’s an exciting journey. I relate better with people and institutions now. The result has been more meaningful networks.

At work, I’m challenging myself to read more articles on social issues.

When it comes to acquiring knowledge, I don’t hold myself back. I read everything, even the Constitution of Kenya, to equip myself with information.

James A Froude says, “You cannot dream yourself into a character. You must hammer and forge yourself one.”





Photo credit: Pool

Valary Mibei, 24

I studied social work at Masinde Muliro University and graduated last December. I thought I would get a job as soon as I graduated. Seven months later, I’ve realised that I still have many choices to make. Choosing a career is a continuous process that goes on throughout one’s professional life.

I’m excited about exploring the different interests, values and the skills I’ve acquired as I seek to find a career that matches my goals and capabilities. I am passionate about social justice and fairness in resource distribution. Helping vulnerable children and needy families drives me.

In Kenya, there are a lot of opportunities in this field. A social worker is critical in identifying and attending to the needs of the underprivileged.

Most of our people are poor and marginalised in terms of resources and development. Marginalisation is not about a community’s geographical location. It is about their involvement in socioeconomic and political affairs that concern their welfare. It is, therefore, possible to be marginalised while living in an informal settlement in an urban area.

I’ve been researching and developing proposals around social issues such as mental health, drug abuse, family disputes and domestic violence. In Kenya, culture is an important aspect in social work. Problem solving and needs assessment processes are done based on the cultural setup of a community. I am, therefore, familiarising myself with the cultural elements of different groups of people so that I can serve them better.

I consider intercultural competence, networking and past work experience as my key selling points.

Through research online, I’ve gotten a better understanding of the world of social work, including the challenges and opportunities available outside the country. I now understand why people see the world and respond to issues differently. Consequently, I’m now able to explore issues from an informed standpoint, guided by cultural consciousness.

I’ve also improved my networking abilities in cyber communication, which is an emerging trend and an important part of face-to-face social work practice. I have participated in counselling and rehabilitation programmes for street families with a history of drug abuse, which gives me some leverage in the area. I could choose from a variety of specialisations such as child welfare and family, education and healthcare, including mental health and still be at home.





Photo credit: Pool

Faith Nyaboke, 22

I graduated a week ago from Kenyatta University with a degree in economics and finance. I am so anxious about getting a job. The rate of unemployment in Kenya is high, and every fresh graduate dreads being part of the statistics.



Even so, I’m excited. I have been waiting for this moment since last year. Covid-19 disrupted our academic calendar, but my classmates and I have finally achieved this milestone.

I’m handling the anxiety by taking a day at a time. I made a conscious decision never to compare myself with others. Every person is unique and so am I. I know that some of my classmates will get jobs sooner than others, and some will find better paying jobs. Good mental and physical health are my priorities. Therefore, I regularly exercise to stay fit. I also read to expand my knowledge and to distract myself from thinking about getting a job. For personal development, I am reading a lot of finance and economics content from business publications and websites. I’ve enrolled for accounting classes (CPA) to widen my scope of knowledge.

Additionally, I endeavour to learn SPSS and STATA to get more competitive edge.

For networking, I attend seminars relevant to my career. There is always a lot to learn from these forums.





Photo credit: Pool

Peter Kirathe, 24

I graduated from Kenyatta University last week with First Class Honours in economics and statistics. My aspiration is to earn approval. I want to take reasonable risks, and to face every challenge head on. I hope to lead an impactful professional life and to be a person of positive influence in the society.

My first course of action is to look for a job, preferably a graduate trainee programme that will sharpen my skills as an economist, help me gain practical experience and earn money.

That said, I’m conscious of the state of the job market in Kenya. I’ve received several regret emails while applying for jobs. This, however, has taught me to be patient and to persevere. Being unsuccessful in an interview is part of the learning process. I believe the job that suits me is coming.

Meanwhile, I’m engaging my peers in online work, though the pay is low. It helps me improve my CV. I don’t overlook any chance that could build my experience, including internship opportunities. Currently I’m seeking to become a certified public accountant (CPA).

Whenever I get an opportunity, I attend career talks. Doors open sometimes in the most unlikely of places. This journey has not been easy, but I believe that God will light my path. If I were to choose one thing that I would like to have before any other, I’d go for valuable networks.

Life is unpredictable. No one knows where they will be at any point and when they might need support. Having contacts in the right places is priceless. The right networks will influence your mindset and help you grow in the right direction.

At this stage, I am banking on the people I know to hold my hand. The fact that networks are more valuable than money has never been clearer to me. I’m looking to get acquainted with people who understand my vision and are ready to support it. They must be reliable professionals with whom I can build a strong bond.

Ultimately, my desire is to enter into competitions in my field and to win awards. I want to do so well and to see my work as an economist and statistician impact people from all walks of life, here and internationally.

While I’m alive to the realities of life and my limitations as a human being, I don’t want to let that hold me back. We all have limitless capacities to change our lives and the lives of those around us. I won’t stop at anything until I attain this.