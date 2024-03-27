Actor Lenana Kariba: Why I don’t like fame

Renowned for his talent and romantic flair, Lenana Kariba has graced numerous film productions, pouring his heart and soul into each performance. Now, he's making a triumphant return to the forefront of the entertainment scene with the highly-awaited third season of Single Kiasi, where he plays Nick, a local celebrity who lands in Rebecca’s (Faith Kibathi) life with an air of mystery and charm before everything goes to ruin.

In this interview, Lenana reflects on the hurdles he's encountered in the industry and reveals the secrets behind his enduring success as one of the country's top actors. He also discusses the backlash he faced in his direct messages (DMs) following his marriage to a Caucasian woman, which led to disappointment among some Kenyan women.



1. What career path do you think you would have pursued if you were not an actor? Do you enjoy being in the limelight?

I studied electronic media and marketing at Daystar University. I did a lot of production and camera work because art is what I wanted to pursue. When I was starting out in the industry, I was not trying to be an actor, I wanted to go behind the scenes and do the camera work and maybe become the director of photography. The acting thing happened by accident and I just fell in love with it.

I practiced production on my first show, Auntie Boss, and one day the director called me and said there was a role they thought I would be interested in. I auditioned for it and that is how I ended up in the show. I believe I still would have just ended up being an actor, one way or the other. In my next life, I wouldn't want to be an actor. I think I have done enough in the industry. It would be good to explore something different in another life.

I enjoy the support that I get from my fans but I really struggle with the fame, I don’t enjoy it. I enjoy doing the work, making a career and making money but if I could do that without the fame, I would be happier. I don't care about being famous or popular. There is a lot in my personal life I would want to preserve, like my wife getting pregnant or starting a family… these are private things. In the UK, I’m not famous and I like it that way.



2. How do you balance your acting career and spending time with your family in the UK?

My wife (Helen) is the most amazing person. She supports my career 100 per cent. If I was not acting, I think she would still be doing the same. Our daughter was born and after two months, I had to leave and come back to Kenya for two months for a shoot. My wife was super supportive even though I felt it was too early for me to leave her and our daughter. Although my wife had some help, she supported me by being there for our child.



3. Let’s talk Single Kiasi. We last saw you in Season One, what are you bringing this time round?

It is very exciting that I am back on the show. I’ve had so much fun shooting Season Three and I feel like we’ve been able to develop the character and show more of Nick than what we got in Season One. It's something that we had talked about when we finished the first season, although after Season Two, I thought I was not going to return. When the directors called, we brainstormed about my character. When fans discovered I would be making a comeback, I received so much love.

This season, fans will experience more of Nick's character and you will find out why he is the way he is. There is a lot of energy and drama and it is something people can look out for.



4. You got some interesting feedback when you got married. Tell us about that...

Some people can be crazy. Sometimes I am left wondering if they are serious or if they are just showing love. I have gotten a lot of heat for not marrying a Kenyan woman. That was the biggest topic in my DM when I married. Some people did it so maliciously and even in the comment section, they were writing some funny comments but I took it as innocent fun and love.

My wife expected people to react in a certain way but she was surprised that people were so concerned with her race and nationality. She read all the DMs and it was quite entertaining. She enjoys that side of our love.



5. Would you say acting in Kenya is a financially rewarding career?

Some people think that established actors like me are paid so well and it is all rosy, but it's not. When I was young in the industry, I managed to accumulate some savings. I have been fortunate to get a lot of great roles, but for those coming out right now, it is not easy. The industry has a way of taking so much away from you without giving as much back, and that is why some people use drugs and alcohol to deal with that.

Also, the rejection from this industry can put you down, and I have gone through that. People see all the good things that I have done but I have been rejected many times. Both the industry and fans have rejected me. Sometimes I have been rejected when I have had to replace someone in a show.