A prosperous career that began in finance and ended in marketing despite a law degree

When I meet Floice Mukabana in her office on the 16th floor of Anniversary Towers, she invites me with a warm smile and a firm hand-shake, as if we are old buddies. But no, we are meeting for the first time and this is among her first media interviews since her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Export Promotion Branding and Agency (KEPROBA). Ms Floice is a seasoned civil servant with 21 years of experience.

Her career journey began in finance, but she has recently embraced the marketing world, a field that allows her to "position and speak to things that are important to people." Floice describes this as a fulfilling experience that empowers her to be a solution provider and "create something out of nothing."

Growing up in Nairobi’s South B estate, her parents placed great emphasis on education. Back then, gaining employment was highly valued, as it led to lifelong careers in the corporate world. This, she says, shaped her dreams and led her to a successful career.

She admits being mischievous as a child, saying she enjoyed having fun, although she always completed her duties.

"There were always things that needed to be done, and I made sure to take care of them. But if there arose an opportunity for harmless fun along the way, I didn't hesitate to take it."

She looked forward to adulthood, as she loved the freedom and independence it came with.

"I wanted to be an adult so I could make my own decisions and have the money to do whatever I wanted."

However, adult life brought her a surprising reality check.

“The freedom I so craved came with significant responsibility,” she chuckles."However, this experience continues to shape my approach towards children. I always aspire to make them enjoy their time as children,” she says.

Her father worked as an engineering technician at Kenya Post and Telecommunications, and he influenced her career path.

"He kept saying, ‘for you to make it out here, education is the answer’." she recalls.

Anything but linear, Floice’s career journey is a testament to her adaptability and diverse skillset. While she initially studied law, her pupillage led her down a different path – tax accounting. This experience propelled her to the Kenya Revenue Authority and later the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (KIRDI), where she spent a decade as Head of Finance.

Her journey in marketing began at the Brand Kenya Board, where she started as Head of Finance before stepping up as acting CEO for two and a half years. During this time, she played a vital role in the merger of the Brand Kenya Board and the Export Promotion Council, forming the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA.

Among the challenges Floice has faced in her career, gender profiling stands out.

"You have to fight for your space. You have to communicate in a way that transcends gender bias," she emphasises.

As the CEO at KEPROBA, her role involves driving the growth of Kenya's exports. This consists of recognising the nation's treasured export crops – coffee, tea, flowers, macadamia nuts, and, increasingly, human capital.

"We want to take these products to the international market and fetch the best possible prices," she says.

But her vision extends beyond traditional export models. She wants to democratise exports, enabling even small-scale producers like farmers in rural areas to participate in global trade.

“We need to ensure that the grandmother in Murang’a can sell her avocado to aggregators. We want her to say, ‘I can go to this person; he's an aggregator; he's going to sell, and he'll be able to give me my exports in dollars.’” Floice explains.

Floice credits her success to a strong support system. "My family and friends are very supportive," she says. She advocates for personal time, and weekend getaways which she says are essential for introspection and rejuvenation.

“Remember, your career is just one part of life. Explore other passions, too."

Her proudest accomplishment is sponsoring the Kenyan rugby team and using their talent to promote the "Make It Kenya" campaign during the Sevens Circuit.

“We were able to leverage on sports talent to market the country. It was a great way to start my time as CEO, and seeing Make It Kenya gain global visibility was gratifying."

Floice finds solace in introspection and spending time with those closest to her.

"I value things that are close to me," she reflects. "And when it comes to inspiration, my grandmother immediately comes to mind. She would say in Luhya, 'If you don't have common sense, you don't have science in your head.'"

Another source of inspiration is a close friend's grandmother, a woman who defied societal expectations.

“She was an independent woman who achieved a lot at a time when gender issues weren't even discussed. These two women inspire me deeply."

Beyond her circle, Floice finds inspiration in Michelle Obama.

"Her message of “growing where you're planted” resonates strongly with me. It's about making the most of your current situation and contributing positively to those around you. Embrace the space you're in and don't wait for a better tomorrow.

Take risks and make the best of what you have," she urges.

Floice has a clear vision:

“My passion lies in demystifying international trade. Initiatives like KEPROBA's focus on e-commerce are a step in that direction. I want to make exporting accessible to everyone, so that trade can thrive in all its forms."