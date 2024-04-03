3 ways to make that dusty vehicle in your garage work for you

During the festive season last year, the government effected a ban on vehicles like Probox, Sienta, Vitz and Note barring them from providing public transport services in the form of taxis. The news shocked many vehicle owners who depended on the cars to make a living. If you were among this cohort, it might have been easy to wallow in gloom, but the best you can do is think out the box and explore means of making that dime anyway. Here are three such ways.

Open boot market

Find a commodity that is fast moving and put it in the passenger compartment, then go to densely populated estates and park at a strategic place. You could sell tomatoes, fruits, chicken or geese. You may never lack customers, especially because you can afford to offer lower prices than those selling in shops or at the market since you aren’t incurring rent charges.

Branding

How about approaching an organisation and have that car branded in their colours? You can also do some marketing and even sales for them. You may agree on a short or long term contract for this venture. Alternatively, you may hire the vehicle out to them on a long lease in case you have another job. This way, you will have established an additional investment stream.