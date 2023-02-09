‘Expect the ball always!’

Melvin Akinyi is one of the top performers in handball in the country. She turns out for national heavyweights Nairobi Water Queens. In 2009, Melvin travelled to Europe for the first time when her school, Mukumu Girls High School, participated in the Partille Cup in Sweden. She says she got a lot of experience and encouragement from that first international assignments. The graduate of economics from the University of Nairobi shares her life’s journey.

How did you get into handball?

A local coach, the late Gabriel Kizito, came to our primary school in Makadara when I was in Grade Six and started a team called Jericho Youth Sports Association (JYSA). He recruited players from primary schools around Makadara and Jericho estates in Nairobi. I immediately joined with my friends, just for fun. That was the first team sport I ever became part of. I was quite young and did not know what handball was all about. To me it was just a fun way of spending time with my friends.

What interested me about this sport is the way it is fast-paced. Players need to be agile and have good hand-eye co-ordination. You must be able to use your hands to pass, catch and throw the ball, and you also need to know how to dribble and shoot. Some of the benefits I have seen in this sport include travel opportunities, and allowance which help me pay my university fees.

Do you come from a sporting family?

Not at all, but their support has been immeasurable. My parents approve of my passion. My mum, Petronilla Tembula, made sure I attended all training sessions by providing bus fare to the field and encouraging me every step of the way. She and my dad pushed me in the beginning, making sure I had a meal before going to training, and facilitated my transport to and from training and matches. Fare from Makadara along Jogoo Road to Nyayo stadium and back was abut Sh60 to Sh80 per day. We had four days of training, which was around Sh240-320 weekly. My parents also provided emotional support during tough times. They wanted the best for me even though they did not understand much about the sport and how beneficial it could be. When I was young my dream was to be a doctor, but that changed along the way. My fear of needles could not allow me.

Tell us about some of your best and worst moments in sports...

My best moment is every time we successfully defend our titles. Nothing compares to that. The worst moment has to be when I was dropped from a squad when I was new in the team. I needed a lot of motivation and encouragement from my family to continue after that.

What else do you do apart from handball?

When I am not playing, I am working. If not working, then I also enjoy spending time with my family, learning and trying new recipes as well as watching TV.

What motivates you?

The validation I get from my teammates, coaches and family. It makes me feel good, and motivates me to soar higher.

Have you faced any challenges in your handball career?

Juggling between school work and handball practice was a challenge especially in my first year. The training schedule and some lectures were clashing but I’m glad I eventually found a balance.

How can we improve in handball as a country?

The Kenya Handball Federation should continue organising workshops for referees across the country to improve the level of officiating. Coaches should also not be left behind. The federation should get internationally accredited trainers to conduct coaching courses for the benefit of upcoming coaches. Needless to say, we also need to build more playing fields, and nurture young talent.

Your plans for retirement?

I would like to become an International Handball Federation accredited referee as there are very few active women referees in Kenya (only 16). More female coaches are showing interest, but male referees tend to have longer career lives than female ones. I’d like that to change.

Outside handball, what inspires you?

My goals. They get me out of bed every day. I am determined to achieve each of my targets.