Most googled skincare ingredients in 2020

When it comes to skincare, there is a lot of information, but not necessarily a lot of knowledge. And Google has become everyone’s friend when it comes to skincare even though sometimes what you get is even more confusing.

Our fingerprints are all over the search engine because these ingredients make bold promises, and we clearly all want to know just how true the stories are. This is what women globally searched for in 2020.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has become something of a skincare legend. It has a reputation for brightening the skin, leaving it with a glow. It is an antioxidant, which means it slows down signs of ageing. Also known as ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid where it is listed as an ingredient, vitamin C works on all skin types and on everyone.

It is not produced by the body. Instead, you have to supplement it or get it from fruits and vegetables. Your skin, however, loves topical vitamin C more than what you ingest. Basically, apply it. Don’t put it in your mouth.

The best topical versions of vitamin C are serums. They penetrate the skin deeper than any other form. So forget that vitamin C toner and cream and get yourself a serum. For maximum results, pair vitamin C with vitamin E and ferulic acid.

Retinol

When it comes to anti-ageing, treating acne and acne scars, nothing can keep retinol down. It also works on fine lines and is a chemical exfoliant. Over time, it will brighten your skin. Retinol is derived from vitamin A.

It helps the skin accelerate the renewal of cells, boosts collagen production and works on uneven texture and age spots. But. You. Have. To. Be. Patient!

Castor oil

I have Googled this ad infinitum when I kept coming across literature telling me I could grow my eyelashes, hair and eyebrows by rubbing castor oil all over them.

Word is, castor oil prevents wrinkles, fights acne, reduces puffiness, soothes sunburn, moisturises, and is kind to your lips. You see why it is frequently Googled. The problem is there is very limited research, if any, on the use of castor oil on the skin.

It is the fatty acids present in it that make it attractive. When using it, it is best to use a carrier oil. Coconut, almond and olive oils are particularly noted. Adding it to shea butter is also considered. It is also rumoured to be good to acne. Castor oil can sting the eyes. I also want to go on record as saying the evidence in favour of castor oil is sketchy at best.

Hyaluronic acid

This is produced by your body in the form of hyaluronan, a gooey-ish substance in your body that occurs naturally in your connective tissues, eyes and skin. It is also an ingredient found in skincare products. The more you have it, the more supple your skin is.

The ageing process, UV radiation from the sun and pollution, however, suck this acid out of the body. If you have dry or dehydrated skin, hyaluronic acid is what you need. This ingredient is known for reducing the appearance of wrinkles and dermatitis. Some doctors have taken to injecting it into the skin.

Squalene

Estimated to be about 10-12 per cent of your skin’s oil, squalene is also harvested from shark liver oil and vegetable oils. Squalane is a derivative of squalene. Squalene is an antioxidant which, as we have learnt by now, has anti-ageing properties by reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and works magic on dry skin.

Squalane has a lighter consistency and works wonders for acne-prone and oily skin. It reduces fine lines. These two are skin moisturisers that will diminish dry patches, locking moisture into the skin. Squalene is also great for mature skin.

Salicylic acid

If you have mild to moderate acne, chances are the dermatologist or pharmacist will prescribe treatment with salicylic acid. It is an exfoliant, which is why you might find it in a cleanser or a scrub. It is designed to kill blackheads and whiteheads.

But too much of it will dry out or irritate the skin, just in case you were thinking you could scrub the acne off your face. Acne spot treatments can come in the form of salicylic acid, drying out a pimple and attacking it before it fully emerges. The word acid expresses it vividly, but just in case it is not evident, avoid eyes and lips. It will sting unmercifully.

Benzoyl peroxide

Coming in the form of gels, cleansers and treatments, benzoyl peroxide treats acne by killing the bacteria on the surface of the skin. If you have severe acne, chances are it may come hand in hand with antibiotics.

It further prevents acne by shedding the dead layer of skin and reduces excess sebum. It also dries the skin and can cause irritation. Avoid the eye and lip area like a plague. Benzoyl peroxide is also known to bleach fabrics and hair colour if dyed.

It is prescribed for cystic acne, the ones that you can feel as hard, sometimes painful spots under the skin. This is the most serious type of acne and is difficult to treat. It is also used for pus-filled breakouts, nodules, pustules and papules. It is basically the mother of all acne skincare ingredients because it tackles inflammation. You must simply use sunscreen when handling this product.

Based on these findings, it seems anti-ageing and acne are the reasons behind most searches. And with adult acne on the rise, women in their 20s, 30s and 40s are finding themselves tackling both acne and ageing.

Products that cater to both are more than welcome as can be seen with squalane, retinol and castor oil. Hyaluronic acid is recommended for dehydrated skin, which results from acne treatments that tend to dry out the skin. It is clear which direction skincare experts and manufacturers need to focus on most for 2021.