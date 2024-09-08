Why Nzomo should start looking for another school

With just two weeks to go before I report back to school, I started sending feelers about my expected return.

First, I sent all teachers a text message to greet them, find out how they were doing, and thank them for their support, prayers, and visits.

All teachers responded, except Kuya.

To the best of my memory, and I say so because I have had some memory lapses, Kuya never reached out to me to find out how I was doing. He never called, never texted me, nor did he inquire about school matters.

A reasonable acting HOI would call the real HOI to find out what he needs to know. The guy did not, and I would be surprised if he is successful.

Only two teachers replied. Saphire called me immediately.

“Welcome back, sir,” he said.

He added that he couldn’t wait for me to be back to help him with some challenges he was facing.

“I used to think you were a bad person, Dre. I want you to know that you are an angel; people out there are evil,” he added.

I asked him what he meant.

“I have been in the cold since June. I can’t wait for you to return so I can get back to work,” he said.

I asked him what happened.

“It is a long story, boss. Very long.”

My love-hate relationship with students

He asked if he could see me, but I told him I was not ready. I had heard that Kuya had caused Saphire’s interdiction for the umpteenth time but had deliberately not followed up on the matter.

For years, I had toyed with sending Saphire to Siberia via the interdiction route, but I realised part of my work in the world is corporate social responsibility, so I had let him be.

I knew how much his parents depended on him, and as such, had ignored all his misdemeanours. It would be unfortunate if Kuya decided to act.

Lena, who is popularly known for her bad hair, responded with a long message, quoting the Bible in every other sentence, and assuring me how she kept praying for me.

“What God meant for you is meant for you. This job of HM, Mwisho wa Lami, only you can do it. No one else can.”

She wrote many other messages, and my responses were just one word: “Amen.”

“When do you return?” she later asked.

“Hallelujah,” she responded when I said that I would be back before the end of the month. “Praise be to God. Shetani atashindwa!”

The second thing I did was to start talking to students. It was easy, since I usually do evening walks, where I would meet and talk to some of them.

As you know, I have a love-hate relationship with students; some love me while others hate me. Some students were, therefore, excited to see me while others were not. As a strict HM who goes for results, good students like me while bad students hate me.

So, I wasn’t surprised to have some students run away from me.

“We miss you a lot,” one of the students told me.

“This Kuya is a big problem; he is too harsh,” another student told me, adding that if nothing changes, many students will transfer schools or drop out altogether.

I decided to visit the school

I called the head boy to see me. The head boy was Rasto’s grandson, and it was easy for him to see me without anyone raising problems since Rasto is my uncle.

“How is the school going on?” I asked.

“School is good, but it is now a prison,” he said. “Rules, rules, and more rules everywhere. Everyone misses you. We used to think you were bad, but kumbe you were the best.”

He told me that all students did not like Kuya.

“And now because of him, students don’t like me because I have to implement his stupid rules.”

I realised he did not want to talk much.

On Wednesday, I decided to visit the school, just to remind everyone that I still exist. The school came to a standstill as soon as I stepped at the gate. The students were excited to see me as they started talking loudly, pointing at me as I walked to the staffroom. It was the last lesson before lunch.

At a quarter to lunch, all the teachers had left classes and came to the staffroom.

“Very happy to see you, Dre,” said Lenah, her bad hair in tow.

She hugged me for the first time in my life. I can’t say it was a bad hug. Usually known for being in class until five minutes after the lesson ends, she surprised everyone by coming back early.

“The students couldn’t concentrate when the HOI arrived,” she said when Anita wondered why she had come back early.

“Welcome back, Mr Headmaster,” said Madam Mary, who then apologised for not having responded to my message.

“I saw it yesterday and forgot to respond.”

The appetite I had disappeared

“I am so sorry, also, for not having responded to you,” said Alex. “I have been saying that I will respond to you, but things came up.” “How are you doing?” he asked me.

I told him that I was doing well.

The Deputy’s office opened, and out came Kuya, Nzomo, and Sella. Sella was excited to see me, and she hugged me excitedly.

Nzomo and Kuya did not know what to do at first. Nzomo coldly greeted me while Kuya rushed to his office and locked it behind him.

The cook brought rice, beans, and chapatis. I did not know the lunch club had been revived. The aroma of the food alone was to die for, and I looked forward to being served.

“Sella, please serve us,” said Alex. “Last week, a few teachers who paid did not get chapatis, yet some who haven’t paid took two chapatis.”

Sella answered that as a result, the food was enough for only those teachers who had paid.

“Even the chapatis have been counted, and it’s one per teacher who paid,” she added.

“What about Mr Headmaster?” asked Alex.

“You know he is unwell.”

Sella told him that there was only one chapati per paid up teacher, and unless one forfeited theirs, she was not going to serve me.

“Please remember Dre’s wife ran away; that’s why he has come for lunch,” said Nzomo. “I will leave my chapati for him.”

This was painful for me to take. The appetite I had disappeared, and I left school immediately, disregarding apologies from other teachers.

If I were Nzomo, I would start looking for another school, for her days in this school are numbered. She is the first teacher I will deal with when I report back in the next two weeks.