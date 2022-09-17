Why I am now waiting for a big government job

Despite having taken the school TV out of the staffroom to my office, then to my home; despite having clearly spelt out a tough hundred-days plan ahead of the President’s Swearing in, I decided to take a reconciliatory tone, and to work on building non-partisan bridges between myself, colleagues and the community at large.

I got convinced on the need to reach out and make up when on Monday evening, I heard that President Uhuru had hosted President Ruto at State House, Nairobi. President Uhuru had even congratulated President Ruto, taken him on a tour around the house on the hill, and sources intimate to the main source told me that they had jovially smiled and laughed like great friends. And they had made merry.

I wished I had known that early enough as I would have tried to see if Bensouda could host me at her place. If you remember, she has hosted me several times before, and all I can say is that it was a wonderful experience and I really look forward to being hosted again in future. I tried calling her, but she did not respond. I did not wish to be taken on a school tour, for I knew the school (like the palm of my hand) better than she did.

I was at Hitler’s that evening and I texted Kuya asking where he was. He was not far away, so I invited him to join us at Hitler’s. For the first time, I paid for his drinks. Or rather, I took the drinks on credit to be paid for later.

President-elect

That evening, before I went to sleep, I sent each staff member a WhatsApp message: “I hope you are doing well. Here is to wishing you a great holiday tomorrow. Please rest well, and come back on Wednesday, fresh and ready to serve the new government. Cheers and good night!”

Most responded with a positive message except for Lena, who told me that she did not recognise the president elect. I told her that Kenyans had made a decision, so had the Supreme Court, but she dismissed it, saying that leaders are chosen by God, not judges.

That evening, I passed by Rumona’s – her husband Kizito away- for dinner. Rumona was visiting from Nairobi and she had many stories. It was very late when I left her place and slowly staggered home, satisfied.

I was up early the next morning as I planned to spend the day at home, following the swearing-in on TV. I invited a few people to join me, including Saphire, Kuya, Nyayo and his crew.

By 11 am, my house was full to the brim. Rasto, who had once been a watchman at Securicor, and who everyone called Soldier, marvelled at the military parades and explained what they were doing. Wrongly!

As expected, complaints started coming in as the day progressed. “Kutembelea Mhuni ni kuharibu wakati,” complained Rasto, a few minutes past noon. Adding that had it been at Kizito’s, or any other place, the woman of the home would have offered them something – even if it was just water.

“Hapa hata panya zilihama, hakuna dalili,” said Alfayo. He had kept saying he was about to leave but never left. As at 4pm, long after the swearing, he was still there. I sent Nyayo with a bottle to Hitler’s, well aware that they were hungry and would not take a lot. I was wrong, they drank as if they were full.

What impressed me most that day was the president’s speech. There was no doubt he had read – and copied some elements of my 100 days’ plan, for there were so many similarities.

Like every other teacher, I was very keen to hear what he would say about the monkey called CBC.

“We will form an Education Reform Taskforce to look at CBC and other education matters…” he said. It did not take long before my brother Pius called.

“Bro umesikia kuna kazi ya Education taskforce?” he asked and added that if I played my cards well, I would be appointed to serve on the board.

I asked what I needed to do, for I had no connection to the new presidents. “Don’t worry, I know someone who can assist,” he said confidently. He asked me to send him my CV.”

I asked him what to do. He told me then he did not know what I could do, but he said I needed not do anything, then added: “But when you get something, do not forget us.”

Pius called me later on. “Are you at a place when we can talk?” he asked. I moved from the rest:

“What evidence do you have to show that you have been supporting the president’s party?” he asked me.

I told him that I had no real evidence of supporting Kenya kwanza, but that there was no evidence of me supporting Azimio either.

“Did you congratulate the president when IEBC announced him the winner?” he asked. I told him I had. “And did you congratulate after the Supreme Court upheld his win?” I had not.

“What of today?” I had not. Pius told me that if I was really keen on any appointment, I needed to congratulate the President as many times as possible.

I immediately went on Facebook and Twitter to type a congratulatory message.

Pius called me the next day to say that my congratulatory message had been seen and had gone down well with a few influential people at State House. In fact, he went on to tell me that I should be ready for something bigger than just the taskforce.

He would later that day inform me that I had been considered to be the President’s advisor on education.

“It’s a very senior position, and your name is up there,” said Pius. “But you have to continue congratulating the president and supporting and sharing the government’s new policies. Your posts must have a huge reach, so many likes and comments. That’s the criteria.”

With an appointment imminent, I decided to make full peace with teachers. That evening, I called two boys who carried the TV from my home to the school and mounted it back to the staffroom. On Friday, teachers were pleasantly surprised to find the TV back in the staffroom and switched on. I never dictated what time anyone watched the TV, nor did I admonish anyone who missed class.