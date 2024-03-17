Why do men struggle in retirement?

When the much-anticipated rest on retirement wanes, most men are left struggling to adjust to life after work.

Men are cultured to be driven, aggressive, tough, and risk-taking — everything that pushes them on an ascent in career life. Retirement is usually viewed as a well-earned period of leisure and enjoyment after a lifetime of hard work.

However, for many men, the shift to retirement can be a challenging and sometimes daunting experience. The change brings to light either new relationship issues or past ones that time away at work kept at bay, and for men who do not find new meaningful activities to replace work, there is the risk of boredom and a sense of purposelessness that can be stressful and lead to depression and other health problems.

"Men get affected in retirement, cause they spend most of their years away from families working and now integrating back affects them later in life," says Chrisensia Ododa, a retirement coach and manager, of post-retirement solutions at Zamara.

Men's identity revolves around roles such as a good provider, useful, and purposeful and in retirement without that breadwinner role since most partners are younger and still in the workforce, their self-esteem can start to fall, and depression can set in.

"There's nothing like retirement, if you plan well, you just continue your businesses," says Robert Njoroge, a retiree. "Retirement is not about sitting and reading a newspaper, you need to redefine your purpose and find new meaning to life away from work," he says.

Mr Njoroge highlights some factors why men find it hard to blend into their families or communities in retirement, with some opting to commit suicide.

"You need to consider very well the community where you will retire, most people liken retirement to going back to the village, but you can retire and be the loneliest person there because you have not integrated into the community, which can lead to depression and subsequently death," says Kenneth Wendo, a retirement benefits consultant at Zamara.

"Instability includes social stability because if the family is unstable there are a lot of conflicts, loneliness sets in, financial constraints bring a lot of problems, health issues and no one is taking care of you can be detrimental to retiree's overall health," says Mr Njoroge.

He recalls the story of a man who threw himself off a quarry just recently. "Alcoholism and drug abuse also play a role in how men retire, how they manage their finances and their families," he adds. A Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) survey revealed the burden senior citizens continue to carry in their sunset years, a time they would be resting after decades of toiling.

The state of unemployment has led to retirees taking care of their children some of whom are over the age of 25 years. The survey also revealed that at least two in five pensioners use their pension to pay children's school fees.

Of those who still depend on pensioners for their livelihoods, nearly half are aged 21 and above, while a quarter are over 25, according to a new survey that sheds light on the harsh realities older Kenyans face after retiring from the workforce.

"That is why the majority of people who die before 70 years or 80 years are men because they are finding it very hard to integrate into society," adds Mr Wendo. He recommends that knowing the physical location of where you will retire early on is important to start building those relationships with the community to keep boredom and loneliness at bay through various communal activities.

Stella Ojango, a council member at the Association of Retirement Benefits Schemes adds that people get very comfortable in their daily jobs and start thinking about retirement very late in their careers.

"A majority of Kenyans are planning for their retirement very late at 50 and 55 years, is the comfort we get from our daily vocation and not realise that retirement is coming," says Ms Ojango. "Save better, at least 30 per cent of your income for 20 or 30 years to retirement, then figure out what you purpose if or what you wake up to makes you live longer which may not be as compelling or exhilarating but keeps you busy and helps with financial liquidity of your cashflows."

While the challenges men face in retirement are multifaceted and deeply personal, often encompassing financial, emotional, and identity-related concerns, a good support system and early planning coupled with investments can ease senior citizens into retirement.

Seeking support from loved ones, engaging in meaningful activities, and seeking professional guidance can all contribute to a fulfilling retirement experience.

Retirement marks the start of a new chapter in life that is full of chances for personal development, discovery, and fulfilment rather than merely the conclusion of a professional existence.