Mr Robert Mugo Mboi

Mr Robert Mugo Mboi who was a driver for former president Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s family between 1974 and 1978. He used to drive President Uhuru Kenyatta and his siblings to and from school daily.

                                                           

Thomas Rajula | Nation Media Group

Driver who ferried Uhuru and his siblings to school daily

By  Elvis Ondieki

There was a rule in Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s household: Everyone had to return to the family’s home in Gatundu in the evening, unless they had travelled far.

