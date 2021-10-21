Maralal Kenyatta House
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

The Maralal bungalow where Uhuru Kenyatta was conceived

logo (15)

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The colonial-era bungalow, now under the National Museums of Kenya, played its fair bit in Kenya’s independence struggle.
  • The visitors book was signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 5, 2021 when he visited the house on a tour of Samburu County.

On a hilltop in Maralal, Samburu County, sits a building where Jomo Kenyatta stayed in the last days of his detention in 1961 as negotiations were underway on the terms of independence.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.