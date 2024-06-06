Times and rise of Njambi Koikai, the reggae emcee and endometriosis advocate

The first person to employ Njambi Koikai was journalist-turned-politician Sabina Chege. This happened partly because of a scream.

Who ever thought a scream could earn one a radio job? A young Njambi, alias Fyah Mummah Jahmby Koikai, was then an intern at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC). She was in a Metro FM studio with legendary broadcaster Bill Odidi one morning, waiting to host Jamaican reggae artiste Turbulence (Sheldon Campbell).

Turbulence entered the studio, and Njambi was facing the other way, she did not immediately see him. When she did, star-struck, she screamed.

“The boss, Sabina Chege, asked, ‘Who is that screaming on air?,” Njambi said in a 2021 interview.

Bill Odidi told Nation Lifestyle that Njambi had approached him the day before, asking if she could join him in the studio when Turbulence came. She wanted his autograph.

“I told her, ‘if you really like having that much, instead of just getting an autograph, I will give you an opportunity to come on the show and ask him some questions.’ She was excited. The next day, she was there very early,” Mr Odidi said.





Turbulence

“The moment Turbulence entered the studio, Njambi was screaming like crazy. I couldn’t believe this is the same girl I had seen earlier: easy and nice, so innocent. Turbulence initially thought there was a problem because she was too excited to meet him. We had a terrific show, but she was barely able to ask any questions because she was just excited and she would scream,” he added.

Her shouts had caught the attention of Ms Chege and the story began unfolding. When Njambi was summoned to Ms Chege’s office, she feared she would be dismissed because of the scream, and return to Daystar University, where she was studying. This would have been the end of her internship at the national broadcaster. But it was not.

Speaking to Nation Lifestyle on Wednesday, Nominated MP Ms Chege, who was then the controller of 18 KBC radio stations, said the last thing on her mind was to dismiss Njambi. On the contrary, Njambi’s energy piqued her interest.

“I was seated in my office and I heard a very vibrant girl. I was very impressed because, you know, with reggae, we didn’t have a lot of female presenters,” she said.

“I asked Bill to tell her to come to my office, and when I interviewed her, she was very high-spirited. She was a go-getter. I asked her when she could join Bill and become co-presenters. She performed very, very well and that’s how I hired her at Metro FM,” added Ms Chege.

Njambi’s love affair with reggae found a bigger stage; radio.

Mr Odidi noted that Njambi’s finesse as a reggae MC began with the shows that Metro FM did across Kenya. “She was a very big attraction because she was a lady and she connected nicely with male crowds. That's how her roots as an MC started. And she went on to build her own brand,” he said.

A ghetto girl born in Nairobi’s Kawangware, a low-income neighbourhood with poor roads and no electricity connection, Njambi was introduced to reggae by her uncle. The ‘Bora Bora Hotel’ area of Kawangware, she used to say, is her only home (or ‘ocha’ in her description of it) as that is where her grandfather is buried and where her grandmother was born.

“A younger brother of my mother was a Rasta, and also a genius. He is now a mechanical engineer, but used to love reggae a lot. He would come with Culture tapes. I knew Culture before I knew Bob Marley. He would come with the tapes and listen to them. Then he would tell me, ‘Can you sing like that one?’” Njambi told Abel Mutua in a 2021 YouTube episode.

Culture is a Jamaican group of reggae artistes started in 1976 known for songs like "International Herb", "Humble African", "Peace Love and Harmony", among others.

She might not have known it then, but her uncle ushered her into a career as a reggae emcee. She had no idea she would one day become like King Lion Sounds, Shashamane and other reggae entertainers she grew up idolising. She would end up being among the top reggae emcees. That she could also sing gave her an edge in the industry.

At Metro FM, she attracted a legion of fans. A cult following, even. She said in one interview that she had heard numerous confessions of people saying they stole moments while in school to listen to her on their FM receivers.

One of the fans would later become an associate of hers. He is a sports consultant called Bramwel Karamoja.

“Everyone who loved reggae loved Njambi,” Bramwel told Nation Lifestyle.

Karamoja has organised several football tournaments that are paired with entertainment shows.

Last show

He organised the last open-air concert where Njambi performed, which was at Kinoru Stadium in Meru on March 31.

Karamoja said that Njambi made a special request for the show—to perform alongside a band.

“She said that she had always wanted to do a show in a stadium filled to capacity. Since it was a football tournament, I told her the people of Meru would definitely turn up for both the football and then the entertainment. ‘So if you’re looking at performing for a filled-up stadium, then Kinoru will be your best bet,’ I told her. She told me that she wanted to do something extra; something that she had never done — which was to perform with a band. Normally during her performances, she does emceeing and then she has a DJ who is known as Selector Technix, who is always on the decks. So, she told me that she wanted to come with the band and I told her it was fine,” said Karamoja.

She rehearsed well and on the material day, Karamoja noted, Njambi gave a memorable show.

“Anyone who was in Meru for the Meru Football Challenge will remember Njambi. She gave a performance that will leave a lasting memory. She gave a one-hour non-stop performance with the band. The band left and then she again gave another 30-minute performance with her deejay,” Karamoja told Nation Lifestyle.

This year, he added, Njambi wanted to organise a series of concerts to celebrate 20 years in the entertainment industry.

Njambi Koikai during a radio interview on November 11, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“She wanted to do a ‘Jahmby at 20’ kind of thing. So, she asked me for ideas. She wanted to do it countrywide starting with Kisumu, Kakamega, Mombasa, then probably the last show in Nairobi,” said Karamoja. “I told her that for such an event, I would prefer for her to just do it like a free event so that everyone attends, and then probably we look for sponsors to come and take care of all the other costs — which she agreed to.”

20 years in reggae

Following her demise on Monday night, that plan that was to be executed in August will now be a memory. Her 20th year in the reggae business is also the year she exits the stage permanently — to start a new relationship with Jah.

Reggae fans will likely identify with the chorus of one of the popular songs in the genre about dying, done by Sean Paul: “Say when mi look up inna mi life it’s plain to see/ That it’s never gonna be the same/ Take another step on towards my destiny/ But the memories remain.”

Being a football fan (she was a footballer in her younger days), Njambi recently held a football tournament in Nairobi's Kawangware.

“It was very successful, packed to capacity, and it’s something that she wanted to do again. So, apart from her prowess in the music industry, she was also a firm believer in powering the community through football tournaments,” said Karamoja.

As she made reggae fans fall in love with their favourite genre over and over again, something was weighing her down. This painful, unseen disease that stemmed from her uterus; endometriosis. This is a condition where tissue that should only be confined to a woman’s uterus appears outside the uterus and sometimes spreads to other organs, which causes pain during periods and can also cause infertility.

It made its presence felt on the very first day Njambi had her menses when she was a teenager in secondary school. "It came with a lot of pain and sweating," she once said.

Her mother and grandmother could not understand what she was going through, thinking it was normal period-related cramps. Kenya has few endometriosis specialists, which led to the delay in diagnosis and the spread of the disease to Stage 4.

Njambi said it took about 16 more years before the disease could be properly diagnosed.

“Gynaecologists were taught that endometriosis is not an African woman’s disease; that it was a Caucasian woman’s disease. So, that means that if, as an African woman, you went to seek help from a gynaecologist those days, endometriosis was not something they would discuss. They would try to treat you for something else while you have endometriosis. And many people were affected,” said Njambi in a past interview.

She believed that endometriosis has always been in society as there have been women unable to bear children before, only that it was always masked inside terms such as being bewitched or cursed. According to the World Health Organisation, endometriosis affects roughly 10 percent of reproductive-age women and girls globally.

As a teenager battling an undiagnosed condition, the pain and the identity crisis saw her expelled five times in secondary school.

“I went to seven high schools; I was expelled five times,” she told Capital FM in a past interview. Her final secondary school was St Christopher’s International School in Karen, Nairobi.

As she battled the disease, she started creating awareness. She helped "endo" patients.

One of the people Njambi helped walk the endometriosis journey is Sylvia Savai, popularly known as "Senjee Comedy" on Instagram. Senjee was all tears in a video she posted on Tuesday to react to the news of Njambi’s death.

“What am I supposed to do? Because every time I want to talk to the hospital and I don’t understand anything, I have to go through Njambi and ask her, ‘What am I supposed to feel, what am I supposed to do here?’ So, now, what am I supposed to do? I’m scared. I’m scared knowing that I have to undergo the surgeries,” Senjee said.

“The amount of times that we’ve had chats and calls; the days that I’ve been in pain and I didn’t know what to do, she always talked me through it,” she added. “I guess I have to go through this without her around. I’m hoping wherever she is right now, she will see me; she will see how strong I am... Oh God, I’m scared.”

The disease is costly.

Njambi Koikai . Photo credit: Courtesy

Besides the cost of a myriad of pain medications every month when menses come, there is the price of seeing gynaecologists or surgeons. Then surgeries to try to excise the endometriosis tissue if it has attached to other organs. Experts say this tissue can attach itself to the pelvic area, the eye or even the ear, the large intestine, lungs or the ovary.

Njambi's disease had progressed that she travelled to the US in 2018. It was in her uterus, bowel, ovary and lungs.

“The biggest challenge has been my lungs. The endometriosis had spread so much and the scar tissue plus the placement of the wrong chest tubes back home [in Kenya] created this mess," she said in 2018 while receiving treatment in the US.

“The last two weeks have been filled with agony, pain, tears and more tears. But we serve a living God. Three chest tubes were removed, and I only have one small one left. I'm now able to walk on my own. Breathe easy. Talk and laugh. I'm able to sit up, colour my books, and listen to music and I thank God for every little thing He has done in my life.”

After many months in the US, she came home, back to her reggae fans and back to fighting for the voiceless battling endometriosis.

Spoke to the crowds

After Metro FM, Njambi worked with QFM before she ventured out as a reggae entertainer, securing gigs in various entertainment spots.

“She was very energetic. She knew how to control the crowd. She knew how to speak to the crowd. She knew how to interact with the crowd. And of course, she had what you can call a camaraderie with her DJ, Selector Technix. They were very much in sync; so they knew what to do. They knew what to play, and at what time. So, her stage presence was something that people will remember her for. Even when she was sick, she could still come and give a big performance to the crowd. She couldn’t let sickness weigh her down,” said Karamoja.

Nation Lifestyle reached out to Selector Technix but he was not immediately available to comment.

Ms Chege, the former KBC boss, noted that even as she was battling endometriosis, Njambi put in the shift.

“She was a brilliant girl, having been brought up in Kawangware by a single mother. She really tried to fight for her own space and was also very vocal, even fighting for the rights of the employees. You know, KBC was not the best of employers. So, I remember there was a time they even went to Parliament to fight for the rights of the other staff members. So, she didn’t just care about herself; she also cared about others,” said the lawmaker.

“Even when she suffered, she didn’t really show it, I think until it hit her hard. But initially, you wouldn’t even know that she was suffering at all. She never missed coming to work because of the disease. We couldn’t even tell,” added Ms Chege.

Endometriosis took Njambi far and wide as she sought to rid her body of it. That sometimes saw her make appeals for financial support from the public. In one appeal six years ago, she asked well-wishers to help her raise Sh10 million for treatment in the US.

Hypocrisy

It is such appeals, her friend Senjee says, that brings out the hypocrisy among Kenyans.

“When we seek help, no one comes through. And when people come through for us, they get trolled. It is easier for you to type 'rest in peace’ when someone has been here asking for help (without assistance),” she lamented in her video. Senjee has an ongoing fundraiser where she needs Sh12 million for an endometriosis operation in the US this month.

Celebrities who interacted with Njambi, among them Larry Madowo who at some point was her colleague at Nation FM, have posted moving tributes.

On Monday, at 38 years old, Njambi, an advocate of endometriosis, drew her last breath.

Mr Madowo posted the last video he took of Njambi and captioned: “If I knew this was the last time I would see you, I would have hugged you a little longer, told you again how much I loved you. Nobody lived as fully as you did, loved as deeply or fought as hard.”

Ms Chege said Njambi will set a lasting example for Kenya’s girls.

“We’ve lost a young, vibrant, go-getter. She stood as a mentor even to the young girls; that you can also enter a field that is male-dominated and shine in it,” she told Nation Lifestyle.