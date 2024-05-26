West Pokot dung smearing

This dung-smearing ritual among the Pokot ushers a young man into manhood

Initiate Tulel Ng’uriangole being smeared with animal stomach contents during Sapana initiation ceremony at Nyangaita shrine in West Pokot county on May 3, 2024.

Photo credit: Oscar Kaikai| Nation

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • "After God comes a man, a cow, and then a woman," says a Pokot eleder. He adds that the initiator is washed with milk to get rid of curses.
  • “This indicates that you are free from dirty things like sexually transmitted diseases,” Mr Lopetakou says. The ceremony also seals marriages. "A married Pokot woman wears a traditional ring on her hand, in through the Sapana rite.

