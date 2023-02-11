The eatery for a special date night

Nairobi has been really hot lately. The other day I got all dolled up to go check out the Valentine’s Day menu at The Wine and Bottle restaurant and was sweating in the Uber all the way to the place. I was dying for something cold and refreshing by the time I got there, and when our waiter recommended a fish bowl cocktail, I didn’t need much convincing. I was asked to choose two spirits for the base, and I went with gin and vodka. The resulting drink was a thing of beauty: a one-litre fruity tropical cocktail in a glass big enough to fit five standard cocktails, garnished with oranges, grapes, blueberries, watermelon and edible flowers. It was absolutely delicious and just what the doctor ordered. It came with two straws for sharing, though my sister and I couldn’t get to the bottom of it.









The Wine and Bottle restaurant is only about six months old. We sat upstairs where things seemed more lively. They were playing the jazz version of popular Afrobeat songs. Prices for Valentine’s menu range from Sh6,800 to Sh9,800 for a three-course meal for two, and the variables depend on what drinks you get.









For starters, we had chicken lollipops wrapped in bacon with a sweet BBQ sauce and sprinkled with sesame. A delightful way to kick things off. For the mains, we each got a separate dish and just shared it all. Black pepper-crusted beef filet with mashed potato which was pink, coloured by beetroot. The favourite was the chicken Kiev with the usual spinach stuffing and breaded coating. For dessert, the Oreo chocolate mousse topped with two Oreos is great if you have a sweet tooth, but by that point, we were already stuffed.

Pepper crust beef fillet with mashed potato at Wine and Bottle in Westlands. Photo | Pool





Think of the eatery as your upmarket-friendly neighbourhood bar, where you’re guaranteed to have a truly special date night. They generally have a lot of food offers throughout the week, and wines are sold by the bottle with a curated menu where you can pair them with cheeses and different meals.



