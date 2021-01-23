Prime

Strict yet fatherly disciplinarian: The story of John Gomes

John Gomes

Retired teacher John Gomes stands by a plaque at a dormitory at Gaichanjiru High School that is named after him.

By  Elvis Ondieki

Every head teacher worth his or her salt ordinarily has a catchy nickname given by students. Retired missionary teacher John Gomes taught at various schools in central Kenya between 1960 and 1992 and some of the nicknames he picked along the way are “Hitler”, “Ghost”, “Dad” and “Mwalimu”.

