Sharon Obara crowned Miss World Kenya 2021

Sharon Obara.

New Miss World Kenya 2021 Sharon Obara.

Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

Ms Sharon Obara was on Saturday night crowned the new Miss World Kenya at the colourful event held at The Trademark Hotel, Nairobi.

