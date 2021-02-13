No, not all women love shopping for clothes

shopping

A woman walking with colorful shopping bags in the mall.


Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

I was looking for something to wear the other day when I came across a pair of jeans and a top I last wore more than 15 years ago. Once in a while, I go through my wardrobe and weed out clothes I haven’t worn in months, put them in a bag, and give them to someone who will appreciate them.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Why you should try the new staycation trend this Valentines

  2. Asia Scene: Love is such a beautiful feeling

  3. How to start your skincare routine

  4. Travel: A walk in the city

  5. We found love in a hopeless place

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.