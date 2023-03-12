National Kenya Universities Performing Arts festivals begin at Maasai Mara University

The second edition of the Kenya Universities Performing Arts (Kupaa) national music, dance, and elocution festivals begin at Maasai Mara University today.

The eight-day event promises a wonderful experience for music lovers.

“There will be a variety of items for music lovers to enjoy. I can promise you it’s going to be one memorable festival,” said the festival’s secretary-general Caleb Nyagwono.

Only in its second edition, the event seems to have picked up quickly with 22 universities confirming their participation. The students will present contemporary and traditional African music and dance, a music video jockey category, karaoke and elocution performances in Kiswahili, English, French, German and other languages. The instrumentals category will feature African and Western instruments.

Among the participating institutions are the Maasai Mara, Egerton, Kisii, Rongo Murang’a and Karatina universities. Others are Gretsa, Multimedia, Moi, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, KCA and Meru universities. Also in the mix are Bomet and Turkana University Colleges, Embu, African Nazarene, Tharaka, Cooperative, Pwani and the Technical University of Mombasa.

Mr Nyangwono urged music lovers to attend the festival and enjoy themselves. He said that guests can also tour the Maasai Mara National Game Reserve.

Mr Nyagwono said the event has given the institutions a chance to showcase their talents in artistic creativity.

Previously, universities used to perform in the annual Kenya Schools and Colleges Drama Festivals. Most of them did not participate due to their academic calendar schedules.

Ms Nyangwono said the secondary school drama and music festivals are traditionally held at the end of the first and second terms and this does not correspond with the semester calendars of most universities.