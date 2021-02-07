Yasmeen Saiedi
Pool | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

I lost many friends when I became famous, 'Maria' lead actress reveals

By  THOMAS MATIKO

What you need to know:

  • ‘Maria’ has become a popular show in Kenyan households thanks to the plot’s intrigues.
  • 20-year-old Yasmeen Saiedi is the main star of one of Kenya’s most popular telenovelas.

As much as popular telenovela is loved, the show has also become a magnet for online trolls.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Eric OmondI: The fuss, the fun and the funk

  2. PRIME Yasmeen Saiedi speaks about her role in 'Maria' and future plans

  3. The dark art of asking patients endless questions

  4. Embarking on a culinary journey

  5. How to avoid bedtime fights with your children

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.