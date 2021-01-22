Lupita responds to Balala's remarks over her 'inaccessibility'

Award-winning Kenyan Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o has responded to claims by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala that she has been inaccessible in their efforts to appoint her for an ambassadorial role.

Her response came hours after Mr Balala defended the ministry’s decision to pick appointment of supermodel Naomi Campbell as Magical Kenya’s international ambassador.

"I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” Balala said.

But in her response, with the hashtags #Imrightherebaby and #alternativefacts, the actress made it clear that she is available.

Commitment to Kenya

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for fives years,” she captioned her tweet.

Mr Balala on Thursday explained that the ministry makes the appointments while targeting specific markets.

The CS also revealed that Ms Campbell accepted her appointment for the role for free.

“We have a framework to work around her and she accepted to do it for free. She offered herself because of her love and commitment to Kenya. We are now working on the details on how do we use her to promote the destination,” Balala said.