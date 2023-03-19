Lesson on mercy from Prophet Isaiah

Perhaps you are one of those—or could become one of those— people who have discovered the truth of Isaiah prophecy.

He announced the mystery almost 3,000 years ago and it became a reality for the world more than 2,000 years. The time for it to happen in your life is now.

Isaiah spoke these words ‘in the name of the Lord’ (1:16): “Make yourselves clean. Take your wrong-doing out of my sight. Cease doing evil. Learn to do good. Search for justice, discipline the violent, be just to the orphan, plead for the widow.

Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool. If you are willing to obey, you shall eat the good things of the earth. But if you refuse and rebel, the sword shall eat you instead.”

You choose between justice and corruption. You choose between light and darkness. The light comes from God.

The darkness comes from inside ourselves. The Good News is that God will overcome the darkness with his light. How? He created the heavens and earth out of nothing. He will create a new heaven and a new earth to fix what is broken and heal all the wounds.

No saint will feel guilty for sins committed in the past. No one in heaven will look back on his or her life with regret. All the evil will be swallowed up.