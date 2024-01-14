KICD digitises, monetises national drama and Kenya Music Festival performances

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has implemented the presidential directive to digitise and monetise the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival (KNDFF) and Kenya Music Festival (KMF) performances.

This was announced on Saturday by KICD CEO Prof Charles Ong'ondo during a two-day national adjudicators workshop held at KICD in Nairobi.

This is meant to generate income for participants, teachers and content creators whose productions are to be showcased at the festivals.

So far, the 2023 KMF Gala in Nakuru has been uploaded to the KICD EDU TV U-Tube and other platforms.

The KNDFF and KMF fraternity as well as the general public have now been given the opportunity through the KICD platform where they can easily access past festival performances online.

The workshop was graced by Prof Ong'ondo, who during his presentation made it clear that the institute was on its way to implementing the President's directive during last year's KMF State Concert in Nakuru.

He also explained the rationalised learning areas in the Competency-Based- Curriculum and urged teachers and trainers to embrace the revised learning areas as indicated in the revised curriculum designs that have been uploaded on the KICD website.

He further explained that the KICD EDU TV YouTube is active with 27,500 subscribers. He revealed that the most viewed video is a Kikuyu folk song by Karima Girls; https://youtu.be/ReoEwr-QEN0?si=X4DKzWTtBud9nZdN