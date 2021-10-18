Kenyan model Roselyne Ogonya shines in Italy after getting rid of large feet

Roselyne Ogonya.

Roselyne Ogonya.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Elvis Ondieki

Roselyne Ogonya was not happy that she kept losing modelling gigs in Italy, a new base to her then, due to her large “Kisumu” feet. So, she underwent an operation to reduce them.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.