Joy-Faith Ndirangu

Joy Faith Ndirangu takes a swim at a pool in Kikuyu on January 8, 2022. She lost her limbs in a road accident back in 2019.

| Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Joy’s swimming spirit still shines despite losing legs

By  Anita Chepkoech

It’s a story of triumph. A story of a bright teenager who wrote off her life when she lost her legs in an accident but soon realised she was still worth much more even on her wheelchair.

