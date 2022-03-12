Want to impress a girl and win her heart?

Women are not attracted to average guys, and from their point of view all men start off pretty much the same. So, how do you stand out and get the date?

Well, don’t even start unless you’ve got your life firmly on track, whether you’re studying or working. But after that what sets a man apart is good body language, brilliant small-talk and confidence.

Truly relaxed confidence. So, slow down and carry yourself with poise. Demand lots of space, and always sit or stand like a man. Always have your feet about a shoulder’s width apart. Don’t look down, it seems weak. Make good eye contact with a girl, and smile! It says: ‘I like you. I want to know you.’ Check that she returns your smile, preferably looking a little shy, because if she doesn’t, you’re wasting your time.

And introduce yourself! Nothing fancy. Just say, ‘My name’s … It’s good to meet you.’ Use your first name in casual situations. Then pause for a moment to let her tell you hers. If she doesn’t, ask! And then use it straight away. That puts her at her ease and makes her more interested in you. A girl’s name is the most important word you can ever say to her.

Learn to make captivating small-talk. Because it’s not small at all. It’s actually how a new girl decides whether she wants to see you again. You’re nervous and tongue-tied? Practise! There are people who are paid to talk to you, like shop assistants, so try out your small-talk on them.

Be genuinely curious about everyone you meet, and talking to a new girl will soon be fun. And don’t be shy about asking for her phone number! You need it, so be direct: ‘I have to be going now, but I’d love to see you again. Can I call you? What’s your number?’

Girls play games with phone numbers, like: ‘Give me your number, and I’ll call you’. It’s their way of figuring out whether you’re the real thing. So say something like ‘Yeah, right...’ which tells her that you don’t give up easily. Try looking straight at her, pull up your number on your phone and say: ‘Just message me, now, it’s OK.’ That’s attractive, and it works.

Try talking some more online before you try to arrange a first date. She’ll feel much more relaxed on video chat, and you’ll both get to know each other much faster.

And don’t worry about whether a new girl likes you or not. Analysing everything she says and does will just make you confused and insecure. And women are not attracted to insecure guys. At all.

So, if you’re attracted to a girl, then just assume she’s attracted to you too. That way you’ll feel more relaxed, calm, and confident.