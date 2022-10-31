I make Sh120,000 but get broke by 5th of every month. Can I ever own a home?

My name is Sarah. I am a single mum of one child in grade three. I am employed as a clinical officer earning Sh120,000. I live in Nairobi. I own two plots upcountry and a car that I use to travel to work and weekend outings. I am servicing a Sacco loan with a monthly deduction of Sh29,000. The loan balance is Sh450,000. My monthly expenses average is Sh100,000 inclusive of loan repayment. The savings account has Sh15,000, and Sacco shares Sh500,000. A week after my salary hits the bank, I am left with Sh5,000 which hardly gets me through the month. I get into debt to get me through the month. I have no emergency fund and I would really wish to own a home and stop paying rent. How do I get my finances in order?









Benjamin Cheruiyot, the engagement lead at Abojani Investments, a personal finance and investment advisory firm

You need to look at your individual expenses on rent, foodstuffs, fuel, and shopping and determine what areas you can reduce to make room for the establishment of an emergency fund and possibly avoid short-term debt every month. Draw a budget that accurately captures what you need to get you through the month without incurring unnecessary debt. You may find that routine weekend outings are unnecessarily costly. Typically, rent should not exceed 20 percent of your take-home salary. In your case, that’s Sh25,000. With a small family, shopping and food can take Sh15,000, fuel Sh10,000, water and electricity Sh2,000, school fees Sh10,000 (depending on the choice of school), and miscellaneous Sh8,000. The remaining Sh20,000 can be allocated as follows: Sh5,000 to your SACCO, Sh5,000 to your ordinary bank account, Sh5,000 to a money market fund, and, Sh5,000 as liquid savings for ‘small’ unforeseen expenses.

The importance of an emergency fund is that you earn decent interest among certain fund managers. Savings of Sh5,000 monthly will accumulate to Sh64,000 in the first year. The benefit of compound interest will snowball your savings to Sh400,000 in five years. Funds are accessed between 2 to 3 days upon request. Continuous savings of Sh5,000 in your bank account will grow your savings from Sh15,000 to Sh75,000 in a year. These savings come in handy when you need money for car repairs, car insurance, or sudden out-of-town trips. Basically, you must keep it to a certain level (eg Sh100,000). Once you hit this figure, you may redirect the monthly Sh5,000 to the money market fund account. Any debits from this account should be replenished to the set maximum amount. This practice not only creates liquidity but also prevents you from sliding into expensive predatory loans.

It is commendable that you have accumulated Sh500,000 in your SACCO. Assuming you contribute Sh5000 monthly, these will accumulate to Sh575,000 in 15 months’ time. By then, your current loan will be fully paid off. Most SACCOs give three to four times a member’s deposits as loans. In your case, you can access at least Sh1.75 million to Sh2.3 million. This facility will help you finance your homeownership dream. Homeownership in the city is an expensive affair. You may have to explore mortgage facilities (which get very expensive in the long run).

You could also consolidate your two upcountry plots for sale and use the proceeds to acquire a more prime 50x100 plot in the Nairobi metropolitan outskirts. In January 2024, you will be in a position to access Sacco financing to start constructing your home. This will be a cheaper option than taking a mortgage. Other than building at your own pace, there are Saccos that have affordable and flexible construction packages for their members. Find out if your Sacco has such an option. If you don’t want to rake in debt and would rather build at your own pace, build in phases.





If you have any money problems, send us an email at [email protected] and leave your number for contact. Money questions will be answered on this column.



