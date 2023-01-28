I earn Sh60,000 net. How do I build Sh3.5 million before end of this year?

My name is James. I am a father of two and currently, my wife is unemployed. My plans for this year is to build a home (estimated cost Sh3.5 million). I already have land. My net income is Sh60,000. My monthly budget is rent Sh10,000, food and grocery Sh20,000, Tithe Sh6,000, Sacco share contribution monthly Sh3,500 (current shares is Sh45,000), Chama Sh3,000 monthly, Bills (Tv, electricity, water) Sh4,000, Wife’s upkeep Sh5,000. Daughter’s school fees Sh13,000 per term. Side hustle is around Sh10,000 per month. I don’t have any debt. How do I achieve my home ownership goal?





Dominic Karanja, financial planning and investment consultant

You will need to restructure your budget. Your monthly expenses add up to Sh54,750 which is 78 percent of your total monthly income of Sh70,000 (net salary and side hustle income). Your monthly prorated school fees expense translates to Sh3,250. From the analysis of the expense categories, there is a likelihood that there are some expenses that you have missed (transport and personal care) and I assume these expenses are being taken care of by the surplus of Sh15,250. You will need to reduce your food and grocery expenses to save about Sh10,000 per month. Currently, you are saving about nine percent of your income through the SACCO and the Chama. You will need to increase the amount you are putting into savings and investment to a minimum of about 20 percent (Sh14,000 per month). You need to encourage your wife to have an income stream of her own to save the 7 percent being used for your wife’s upkeep. She can also assist in paying some bills.

At the moment you cannot afford to raise the amount of Sh3.5 million to construct the house. Under the “one third (1/3) rule” the net amount an employee must retain after all deductions cannot be less than one-thirds of his salary. The amount you can afford to commit towards loan repayment is around Sh34,000. If you were to commit the entire Sh34,000 per month towards loan repayment you can qualify for a Sh1 million loan from a financial institution at a reducing balance rate of 15 percent per annum payable in three years. If you want to take a development loan from your SACCO right now you will probably qualify for Sh135,000 which is three times your current savings of Sh45,000.

You will need to increase your SACCO savings so that you can qualify for a higher loan amount in future. Any extra funds should be directed towards savings and investment, and you should also have an emergency fund to cover your expenses for six months.

To achieve your dream of constructing the house you can use the incremental housing concept. You can start by constructing the core structure then keep on adding more rooms in phases as you accumulate more resources. Increase your SACCO contribution to Sh10,000, which qualifies you for a loan of Sh300,000 by the end of the year.

The advantage of the incremental housing concept is that after you construct the core structure you can occupy the house and use the rent amount to make loan repayments.





I have Sh1 million savings. Should I top up with Sh800,000 loan to buy a car I really like?





My name is Catherine. I'm 45 and single. I have a net salary of Sh85,000 per month and I get a 13-month’s salary. In 2020 and 2021, I started saving aggressively because of the uncertainties that came with Covid-19. I now have Sh1 million in my savings account, Sh200,000 in my Sacco, and another Sh200,000 in my retirement account in which I contribute five percent of my basic salary and my employer tops up. I also get an average of Sh80,000 per year from a side hustle. My total monthly bills come to Sh40,000. I want to buy a car with the 1 million savings and top it up with a loan of up to Sh800,000 to buy a model that I really like. I can pay in monthly instalments of Sh30,000. I'm planning to save four months of living expenses so that I can sleep-easy. Am I making the right decision or about to throw all my hard savings down the drain?









Alex Kibebe, the founder of Rubiani Wealth Management Ltd and an investment consultant and business development coach.

Given that the uncertainties of Covid-19 were your motivation to save aggressively, you need to grow passive income so that you are not overly dependent on your salary. Your expenses are Sh40,000 and this leaves you with Sh51,000 to save up. You also earn an extra salary of Sh85,000 every year. Here are two approaches that you may consider;

Option One:

If you save up the Sh51,000 for four months, you will have Sh204,000 that will cover your goal of having an emergency fund of at least four months’ living expenses. You then need to top up your funds in your SACCO by about Sh70,000 to get to Sh270,000 so that you can borrow three times of your savings and raise the Sh800,000 to top up for purchasing a car. Once you purchase the car, you will have a monthly loan repayment of Sh30,000, thereby leaving you with Sh21,000 to go towards your savings. Kindly note that your car may cost you more to maintain in terms of insurance, servicing and fueling and this will eat into the funds. If you take this option, I recommend that you save up the funds that remain each month towards your retirement fund. The Sh200,000 currently available for your retirement is quite low.





Option Two

Put your desire to buy a car on hold for now. Instead, invest the Sh1,000,000 that you have saved up in a Treasury Bond – preferably an Infrastructure Bond. You can purchase the Bond directly from a CBK auction or from the secondary market (Nairobi Securities Exchange – NSE). At the prevailing interest rate of 13.5 percent, you will have generated passive income of Sh135,000 per year. Now, invest the Sh51,000 available for savings in a Money Market Fund. At the prevailing net interest rate of 7.5 percent per year, you will have saved up about Sh635,000 by year-end. If you add the interest earned from your Bond investment – Sh135,000 and the Sh85,000 extra salary for the year, you will have a fund of Sh855,000. Invest this fund in an infrastructure Bond with an approximate interest rate of 12.5 percent per year. This will generate an extra passive income of 106,875 per year. Your total passive income will be Sh241,875 or Sh20,156 per month.

If you do the same in the next year – invest your savings, interest from Bonds and extra salary income in a Money Market fund, you will have a fund of Sh961,875 at the end of the year. If you invest this fund in a Bond at a similar rate, you will grow your passive income by Sh120,234 to Sh362,109 per year or Sh30,175 per month. If you do the same in the third year, you will have generated a passive income of Sh41,447 monthly. This passive income will be enough to cover your monthly expenses. You will be financially free! At this point, you can purchase or upgrade your car from the proceeds of your passive income. After this, consider diversifying your investment to e.g real estate. If you keep this investment momentum, you will be ready to retire at the age of 55 with a substantive wealth portfolio and a decent monthly cash flow. Though this second option will require you to forego your immediate desire, it will enable you to secure your financial future, give you enough funds for retirement and potentially secure an inheritance for your child.

