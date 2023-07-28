How to dress the trendy Kenyan Kiondoo

Mamamonah Crafts was born in October 2019 inspired by

Laurine Ochieng's passion for handwoven baskets—kiondoo and palm reeds. It is a name derived from the word ‘Mama + Monah’ the latter being her daughter

She customises handwoven baskets with locally sourced materials such as raffia grass, Milulu grass, beads, Ankara fabric and leather from within Kenya and the East African community such as Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania and as far as Zambia.





The baskets' design style is derived from different parts of the country such as Nyanza, Central, and Ukambani regions—due to the uniqueness associated with each region. They are also customised to suit each client's needs and functions.









Handwoven kiondoo made with Sisal and recycled plastic paper Photo|Keith Werunga





LK 1: This is handwoven with Sisal and recycled plastic paper. Commonly known as the manilla kiondoo it comes in different colours woven together for a soft finish. The binding is made from leather and the handles from 'sokota' leather for the perfect look and finish. Perfect for grocery shopping, picnic and gifting on a bride's perfect day "ruracio". The Christina Collection Sh2,500.













Manilla kiondoo Photo| Keith Werunga

LK 2: Handwoven from palm reeds from the coastal area. With raffia grass frills from Uganda and round bamboo handles locally made by our artisans. Ankara lining and a small pocket on the inside for that African feel. Perfect for beach, brunch and any other outdoor activities. The Malkia collection Sh2,000.





Handwoven kiondoo from palm reeds from the central region Photo| Keith Werunga









LK 3: Handwoven from palm reeds from the central region. Customised with Ankara handles and a touch of beadwork on leather as closure for the kikapu. The Achieng Collection Sh1,500









Handwoven from pure sisal with leather 'sokota' handles Photo| Keith Werunga





LK 4: Handwoven from pure sisal with leather 'sokota' handles this dyed khaki is neutral and blends with most colours. Comes in different colours and from small to extra-large sizes. Suitable for home decor, storage, picnics and gifting occasions. Sh3,000.









All outfits available at....

Mamamonah is online based with a pickup and drop off point at the Dynamic Mall shop ML 151, 3rd floor, Tom Mboya Street opposite Ambassador hotel.

Social media handles.

Instagram: mamamonah_crafts Facebook: mamamonah_kiondoos TikTok: Laurine Lonorrah Mobile no: 0713508715 Email: [email protected]





Model: Laurine Lonorrah Ochieng

Photographer: Keith Werunga @_green.grapher