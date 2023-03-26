Hey, Ms Siri

The ideal Siri Woman is a fashion-conscious woman who appreciates classic, timeless, modern and good-quality pieces that are moderately priced

Siri Studio is a ‘Made in Kenya’ fashion brand founded by Anita Gaitho in 2016. She started by designing and sewing her own clothes as an undergraduate student. Anita says her garments are designed to celebrate femininity, confidence and elegance.

Siri Studio targets the urban career-oriented woman aged between 23-40 years who requires a contemporary yet sophisticated wardrobe that helps her express her authentic self.

The brand has dressed renowned personalities such as musician Wahu Kagwi, Chimano of Sauti Sol, Amina Abdi and Grace Msalame.

Michelle Harriet in a matching printed top and pants set. Photo credit: Pool

Who is the ideal Siri Woman?

What key lessons have you learnt in the last three years of owning a creative business?

• Listen to your customers.

Our clients have been pivotal in helping us to develop better products — we listen to their evolving needs when it comes to new designs. This has made me realise that user experience and feedback is very important for the growth of any business.

• Creating value for customers

We understand our clients, who are working professionals, and thus provide comfortable clothing. This has helped us to build customer loyalty.

What are the major challenges you face when sourcing fabrics locally?

Most of the fabrics available locally are not the best quality in terms of construction, texture and comfort. Being a country that imports a lot of textiles from overseas, we have no accurate way of verifying the source of the textile, its construction and textile composition. We, therefore, have to do a lot of tests on the fabrics before buying.

Bridgit Juma in a Hand pleated satin pants and shirred top. Photo credit: Pool

What measures can the government take to support the fashion industry?

Textiles are quite expensive due to the high import tax. The government can support local textile manufacturers through tax incentives. This can drive down the cost of textiles and create a larger economy for the fashion industry. The move can also encourage sustainability.

Key plans for the brand in 2023?

Our main purpose is to keep delivering our promise to the Siri woman — making them feel beautiful, confident and secure. We also aim to grow our clientele base both locally and internationally.

Cyanne Aduda in an Orange ribbed dress. Photo credit: Pool