Good food, games, and cutting-edge technology at the new Bao box restaurant

Bao Box restaurant has been the go-to restaurant for hosting game nights. The restaurant hosts card and board game lovers for evenings away from the digital world for a fun and bonding period. It is a revolutionary concept that sets it aside from the usual sit-and-dine restaurants in the city. Their new location at 40, General Mathenge drive next to Russel Bedford Westlands, adds to their allure. It is bigger, less noisy, secluded, and offers more than the previous location at Pramukh Towers.

At the entrance, there is a big "welcome to the jungle" sign that leads you right into the middle of a cute dining room with books tucked in at the corners. The path then leads to a spacious outdoor area filled with beautiful murals on the walls and different segmented seating areas. The décor combines modern furniture blended well with urban chic seats, metallic pipe light fixtures, and plants dangling from the ceilings. A welcoming and cozy ambiance.

Kashmiri chicken tikka pizza on Napolitan base from Baobox restaurant, Westlands. Photo | KEMZY KEMZY

Being a large group of about 25 people, we had to make reservations before our visit to ensure that we got our tables set aside in good time. We had to download their menu app and register our phone numbers so as to make our orders. Afterward, everyone was issued a wristband linked to their phone number, the app, and the table number. While making the orders on the app, you can add notes on how you want your meal done and even indicate your allergies. Their food menu is extensive but limiting on drinks especially for beer lovers. It has only two types of beer: Kenyan Original and their in-house beer on tap.

We ordered different food items but what stood out was the pesto-chicken sandwich burger, Kashmiri pizza, orange-herb roast chicken, spicy fries, and potato wedges. The spicy fries were crisply done and well salted, the roast potatoes were crunchy on the outside but very soft on the inside, and the orange herb chicken was well-done, flavourful and juicy as well as the burgers.

After the meal, we enjoyed playing cards and board games and had a karaoke session for one hour that cost Sh2,500 for 15 people while the rest of the crew enjoyed miniature golf and table tennis. It was an evening full of fun games, good music, and tasty food.

Upon exiting, each person had to hand over the wristband to the cashier and get their bill according to what they had ordered. Such an innovative way to sort bills when you are a huge crowd and you cannot figure out what each individual ordered. The restaurant is great for families, group dates and can also be ideal for an intimate date.