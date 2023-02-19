Fashion trends to look out for in 2023

There are, to be fair, quite a number of people who love making New Year’s resolutions. And every year I say that I am one of those people. A year doesn’t truly begin for me until my list of three to five things to do for the upcoming year makes its entry into my journal.

But, even for someone like me who love a fresh start with new ideas, my wardrobe stays pretty much the same year in and year out. Every December-January, fashion magazines and blogs will list their trends for the following and upcoming year. Some of them are outrageous, as is to be expected, but here are some good indicators.

- The sheer trend lives on thanks to Spring/Summer 2022 runways to Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. As seen on red carpets throughout 2022, don’t get rid of your naked anything just yet. Transparent fabrics are making their appearance in clothing stores near you.

As a professional, you can wear a sheer or semi-transparent shirt or blouse and top it with a blazer and a flesh-toned bra. I am hesitant to dig deeper into this trend because it allows for underwear to show, and it is very easy to become a fashion victim.

Still, bring out the whole shebang at night, however, and look to Tiktok influencers for styling possibilities. If you are keen on it, keep in mind one word - layering. That ought to keep it classy. Blazers will allow for layering with all kinds of new fabrics making the blazer a must-have piece in your wardrobe. Accessories like bags are in on it too. Think handbag inside a clear bag.

- It is hard to imagine denim never being in style. What I’ve learned is someone conjures up yet another new way to put together a denim outfit making it a trend. Last year’s runways witnessed certain botched-looking stitched-together denim.

- Cargo pants are back! I’ve been itching to say that. I loved the cargo pants trend and was sad to see it go. Now, I can revisit it! These are not exactly the cargo pants of the old though. The 2023 cargo pants have even more pockets than imagined. And they are not just on bottoms either. Cargo pockets probably only ever serve a fashionable, as opposed to functional use. That should not stop you from looking at Chanel, Miu Miu, Dior, Versace, Louis Vuitton and even Brunello Cucinelli.

- Did you stick to your workout routine in 2022? Then 2023 is the year to show off the results. Especially if you have that desirable 11 on your abs. Oblique-revealing outfits will remind everyone that abs are made in the kitchen and silhouettes are carved up at the gym.

Oblique cutouts might just be seen on athleisure wear as much as dinner wear thanks to Tom Ford and Caroline Herrera. This is not going to be the only tummy-baring trend. Remember those low-rise jeans that gripped the planet in the noughties?

Well, they’re back! Except, this time round, we will not be allowing others a glimpse of our thongs ladies. New York Fashion Week even had suits made over with low-rise waists. While the high-waisted trend isn’t going anywhere, you now also have the option of going low with your two-piece suit. The short crotch is best when tailored. That will certainly do for boardrooms. Low-rise waists work on shorts and skirts too, so if you are not feeling the pants, you can choose something else.

- Leather is a bit like denim. It is a trend that rarely ever dies, yet keeps getting reborn. Just like long denim skirts are expected to make a comeback, so are long leather skirts. The skirts can also range from maxi to maxi. If you feel you’re too grown for denim, you could take a chance on leather, especially faux leather leggings. It allows you to style it with literally anything. This brings us to biker jackets. Yes. Keep those.

- I’ve written about sequins in the past and in 2023, here I am still pushing them into your wardrobe. Sequins could be a substitute for sheer fabrics for the more conservative woman. It can also show up in accessories such as clutch bags. Sparkly outfits will transcend the Christmas season.

Something sparkly you can wear on the inside like a naughty little secret is a body chain. Rihanna is constantly spotted with hers. You can get your hands on something similar. You could also wear the body chain on top of a button-up or a neutral tank top paired with a beautifully-tailored blazer of course. At the same time, you can go for chainmail bras.

This could be an interesting idea for a red carpet look along with a two-piece, or, depending on your workplace, you could have fun with it. Just make sure it has you covered. For that reason, you would need to keep the sexual vibes on the down low. If you wear an A-cup, you can easily get away with this.

Viva Magenta

- The Pantone colour of 2023 is Viva Magenta 18-1750. The Magentaverse, as they have labelled it, “Vibrates with vim and vigour. It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength.”

Further described as “brave,” and “fearless,” it is a colour meant for optimistic celebration. Considering that a third of the world will be in recession, this will definitely influence fashion purchases. (For more on this, wait on my next article and we will see how the recession affects fashion). This colour is meant to be powerful and empowering.

If you are left wondering what to keep and what to get rid of brace yourself for a stylish 2023, don’t worry. Simply go through your closet and do a few things.

- Marie Kondo the heck out of it by removing things that do not “spark joy,” and stick with what you absolutely love. Wear those.

- Be ruthless by extracting clothes you did not wear in 2022. Separate them from the ones you have worn repeatedly, and double-check to see if any of the unworn ones can fit, look great on for your skin tone or can be rejigged say turning a dress into a top, or fashioning a differently designed outfit out of the old. Do not hesitate to cut and chop. Just be sure to have a vision of the end product.

- Shop wisely. Look at the gaps in your existing wardrobe and shop around.