Day Marie and I got vaccinated for Covid

For almost a year now, we have been seeing the number of Covid-19 cases go up around the world, the mortality rate increase, how hospitals are coping, and finally, how many families have been affected by this deadly virus.

I now a Mzee aged 92 years, and Mama Marie touching 90, received a letter from the NHS inviting us for our Covid vaccination a week ago. I found the organisation so impeccable that I decided to write a full column about it.

First things first, we were relieved to see wheelchairs close to the Centre, which we now require at this age to move around.

As if this was a signal for our children, Jenny took charge of her mum and Jan of me. They put us in wheelchairs and took us to a place where the vaccination was being conducted.

There I was asked a few questions by a doctor to establish my identity and that I had no symptoms to contra-indicate vaccination.

Before I forget, I should mention that we entered the vaccination area through a door marked ‘Entrance Only’ and guarded by a young and handsome Singh. No need to add how we identified him.

I remembered, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who once said, ‘The Sikhs are ubiquitous.’ I am sorry, Panditji, this Singh, was a volunteer, working due to his obsession to his civic duty.

Interesting episode

Reverting to the jabs we were given, after the doctor was satisfied that we had nothing to contra-indicate a successful vaccination, we had to wait for 15 more minutes in case we developed any complications, with the paramedics standing by.

And then we left through the ‘Exit’ door. It took no more than 30 minutes from the time of our arrival until we left.

There was an interesting episode while we were waiting. I think I must relate it here, because my readers might find it as humorous as I did. Perhaps more.

Let me narrate the incident and see if my readers haven’t lost their sense of humour to Covid-19. I am behaving like a politician; you can’t get a straight answer from them.

Now back to the incident. A volunteer thought that Marie and I were getting too close while we were waiting for our jab. She innocently asked if we were together, pointing to the notice, which announced clearly. ‘maintain your distance.’

Jenny, who is usually quick on the uptake, replied. ’They have been married for 62 years last May.’

We also saw another notice saying. ‘Masks must be worn at all times.’

As said earlier, this was an example of British organisation, and we were highly impressed.