Celebrities share their breastfeeding journeys

On this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, Nation Lifestyle spotlights the challenging journey of nursing a newborn while living life in the public eye.

While some celebrities may struggle to continue breastfeeding amid their demanding schedules, others have persevered and found miraculous breakthroughs in their motherhood journeys.

Public figures open up about the realities of breastfeeding while handling the pressures of their demanding careers.

Anita Nderu, Media Personality

Anita Nderu. Photo credit: Pool

Anita Nderu says when she gave birth to her daughter Kaya two years ago, she was confronted with a new challenge – breastfeeding.

“I was determined to breastfeed from the get-go,” she says, “I read so much about what could go wrong, and my biggest fear was getting mastitis [breast inflammation typically occurring during lactation]. Thankfully, I never experienced it, and for that, I am so grateful.”

Anita, however, says that at the beginning, it was anything but easy.

“At first, the process was uncomfortable but bearable. My nipples had to be squeezed by nurses and the doula, the baby had to learn to latch properly, and I had to constantly apply nipple cream. It was quite uncomfortable, but I adapted and eventually loved it.”

Breastfeeding soon became a cherished bonding time with her daughter.

“It was my private time with Kaya. The naps that followed were epic, and nighttime sleep was delightful. It was wonderful getting to know this little human of ours more as I held her every day.”

Yet, like many mothers, Anita faced the challenge of a fluctuating milk supply.

“In the beginning, I had enough milk and even extra to store. But three months in, I struggled to keep up. Kaya was guzzling six or more bottles a day, and I was breastfeeding and pumping in between to keep up.”

By five months, her milk supply had dwindled drastically despite her efforts.

“Six months after delivery, I woke up one day, and the milk was gone.”

The transition to formula was a tough psychological adjustment.

“It was not only expensive but also required more work to prepare, and finding the specific brand I wanted wasn't easy.”

Thankfully, a gift made the process a bit smoother.

“Someone introduced me to a machine called Baby Brezza. It is like a coffee machine for dispensing formula, and it was heaven-sent. It made the journey much easier.”

Balancing work with breastfeeding was another challenge, but Anita found ways to make it work.

“I had a breast pump that fit discreetly in my bra so I could pump while working. The only awkward part was when my boobs were full, and I had to either express or feed the baby while working. I moved around with my discreet pump whenever I was away from home, and either pumped and dumped, or attended meetings in locations close to my home.”

Anita wishes breastfeeding mothers could have more support.

“I wish we had more rooms where women could pump or breastfeed. Very few malls, workplaces, or public spaces have them. I also wish people wouldn't act so shocked and make women uncomfortable when they breastfeed or pump in public. It is a very normal thing.”

Anita also advocates for longer maternity leave.

“Mums should be allowed to work. Every office should dedicate a space to make this possible. Also, I don't think three months is enough maternity leave. The minimum should be six months. The first few months are critical in a newborn's life, and the government should make it mandatory for companies to give new mothers paid leave.”

Throughout this journey, Anita says her husband, Barrett has been a pillar of support.

“My husband was wonderful. When I breastfed, he helped prepare Kaya for sleep after her bath or covered us when we dozed off together. He loved feeding her the pumped milk, which allowed me to rest or work. Whenever I couldn't be home because of work, he played both roles alongside our fabulous nanny, Rose, and all our family and friends who have helped raise Kaya. I cannot believe she will be two years old next month.”





Lilian Ng'ang'a, wife of musician Juliani

Lillian Nganga during an interview on November 5, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group





Lilian Ng'ang'a says the first few days of breastfeeding were tough for both her and her son because they struggled to establish a breastfeeding routine.

“After delivery, I didn't have milk for my baby. The nurses would give him glucose. On the third night, I had to sleep with the baby so he could suckle, but I had no milk. He was so frustrated. He cried all night, and I did not sleep a wink” Lilian recounts

Despite the initial challenges, Lilian persisted, and her determination eventually paid off.

“We kept trying, and gradually, milk started flowing,” she says.

However, that was not the end of the challenges.

“Five months later, I was running low on milk. I tried supplements, but they were too bitter. I stuck with uji (porridge), which made me add so much weight! I’m not complaining, though,” she says.

Lilian stopped breastfeeding her son in April of this year but looks back on the experience with deep gratitude. He turned two on July 22.

“Breastfeeding helps you connect you with the baby. It is such a big responsibility to breastfeed exclusively because the baby is dependent solely on you to survive. You have to put your needs aside and prioritise the baby’s.”

For Lilian, the journey was worth all the sacrifices.

“As a mum, it is a great joy to see your baby enjoying the milk, rolling his eyes and kicking his feet in pleasure, and also to see him adding weight. It’s simply magical.”





Size 8 (Linet Munyali), Gospel singer

Size 8 (Linet Munyali), Gospel singer Photo credit: Pool

Size 8 has built her career on inspiring others with her music and faith. But behind the scenes, motherhood has presented her with challenges that have tested her faith.

She opens up about the difficulties she faced while breastfeeding her two children, both of whom were born prematurely.

Her first child was born in a time of deep personal grief and physical strain.

“I gave birth to my daughter just a few days after my mother’s death. She weighed 1.7 kilos at birth, and I had to be admitted to the ICU twice due to hypertension.”

The combination of stress, illness, and a premature delivery made breastfeeding an uphill battle.

“I struggled so much to get milk because I was experiencing a lot of stress. My mum had just passed on, and I was sick with pre-eclampsia. My baby was born prematurely, and I had a C-section,” she says.

Size 8 had to turn to formula to complement her breast milk.

“I had to give her formula as I took food and liquids to help me build supply.”

When her son was born in 2019, Size 8 once again faced the challenges of breastfeeding a premature baby, although this time she was more prepared.

“For my son Junior, it was a struggle, but I didn’t feel it as much because he was in ICU for some time, and I was under observation as well, so the first two weeks I was helped by nurses.”

Despite the initial hurdles, she says she was deeply committed to breastfeeding her children because they were premature babies.

However, the demands of career presented a new challenge.

“Waking up at night to breastfeed while still working was a great sacrifice. I got overwhelmed, tired, and worn out.”

Most women are uncomfortable breastfeeding in public, and if you are a public figure, it is even worse. But Size 8 says that was another aspect of her journey that the singer navigated gracefully.

“I would breastfeed anywhere as long as I had a leso to cover me well,” she says.





Wahu Kagwi, Singer

Musician Wahu Kagwe Photo | Pool

Wahu Kagwi has been a staunch advocate for motherhood and parenting, but her breastfeeding journey was not as smooth.

For her first child, now 18 years old, Wahu says she lacked the know-how.

“I didn’t struggle with milk supply, but I was quite naïve. I didn’t know much about the benefits of breast milk. Imagine, I used to pump and dump. I was ignorant, but I thank God my daughter turned out okay.”

Despite this, Wahu breastfed her daughter for close to three years.

“I enjoyed it. It was a special thing just between me and her.”

By the time her second child was born, Wahu was more prepared.

“This time I understood the benefits of breastfeeding. I even bought a deep freezer so I could store milk.”

She took every step necessary to ensure a successful breastfeeding experience, from eating well to using storage bags.

However, her efforts were met with a new challenge when the child refused to breastfeed after just four months.

“I cried. I was so sad. I tried everything, but nothing worked. I later realised she had developed nipple confusion because I had introduced formula too early.”

Determined not to repeat the same mistake with her last-born daughter, Wahu committed to exclusive breastfeeding.

“I decided against both formula and bottles. It was just mummy’s breast for the first three months. By this time, there were things like lactation teas and cookies so I did everything I could to ensure she got the best start.”

The lastborn was smaller than her other children, weighing just 2.4kg and arriving at 36 weeks instead of the full 40.

“Breast milk was everything for her. It helped her gain weight and adjust to the world outside. I learned how breast milk adapts to the baby’s needs, providing antibodies and other vital nutrients. It’s amazing how nature works.”

As Wahu continues her breastfeeding journey with her daughter, who is now almost two years old, she says she is facing a new challenge due to her allergies, particularly to cow milk protein.

“It’s a good thing I didn’t introduce formula because she reacts to anything with cow milk protein. We’re still trying to figure out the right plant-based milk for her, but in the meantime, I’m still breastfeeding. I’m still taking teas and doing everything I can to provide for her,” she says.

“I am a strong advocate of breastfeeding because it’s so good for the baby in so many ways. It is nature’s way of making sure the next generation is strong and fit.”

Diana Chacha, Content creator

Diana Chacha. Photo credit: Pool

Diana Chacha recently had a second daughter, but she is not having an easy time. The mother of two emphasises that mental health affects breastfeeding.

“Breastfeeding my second-born child, who is barely two months old, has been affected by my mental health. This second baby has been overwhelming, both psychologically and financially. When I am not okay, the flow of milk is less, and the baby gets frustrated,” she says.

The demands of motherhood, compounded by financial strain, have made it difficult for Diana to maintain a consistent milk supply.

“I went to the hospital and was taken through something called mixed feeding,” she says, referring to the practice of supplementing breastfeeding with formula. “But I am not ready to introduce my baby to formula.”

She says she has had to endure painful nipples, but she is determined to continue breastfeeding.

Diana’s experience with her first child, who is barely two years old, was also challenging, although in a different way.

“With my first child, I struggled the first three days, and I had to be put on medication, but eventually, I managed to breastfeed,” she says.





Janet Mbugua, Media Personality

Janet Mbugua. Photo credit: File

Janet Mbugua has two sons, a nine-year-old and a six-year-old. She says her journey with breastfeeding was far from straightforward, and she did not follow the textbook recommendations.

“I wasn’t able to breastfeed exclusively for six months, as recommended by the World Health Organisation.”

For her firstborn son, she breastfed for four months before supplementing with infant formula.

“I couldn’t produce enough milk to meet his growing appetite, despite trying snacks, medication, liquids, and other methods to increase my supply,” she says.

The same challenge arose with her second child.

“He also breastfed for four months, and his appetite was even greater.”

She decided to wean both her sons at five months.

“Breastfeeding is a very personal experience. I believe it’s wrong to criticise women who are struggling. Everyone’s journey is different, and it’s important to be understanding. Struggling mothers should work with lactation consultants and pediatricians, and seek support, especially emotional support. Breastfeeding can be challenging, and it is important to have a support system.”





Milly Chebby, Content creator

Millicent Chebet alias Milly Chebby. Photo credit: Pool

Milly Chebby also faced challenges feeding her baby.

“I struggled with breast milk from the start. After I gave birth to my daughter, I didn't even know how to hold her properly, and it got to a point where the paediatrician gave up. We had to supplement with formula because I had very little milk.”

Milly says her inability to exclusively breastfeed her daughter left her feeling disheartened.

“At first, I felt so bad because society believes that all women should breastfeed. It’s like there’s this unspoken rule that you’re failing as a mother if you don’t.”

Finding the right formula for her daughter was another challenge.

“Not all formula brands work for all babies. I tried different brands, and she used to get constipated all the time before we finally found the right one. Before that, it was hectic."

The cost and logistical challenges of formula feeding were also another pain point.

“Formula is expensive, and you can't reuse the already made milk, so sometimes you have to pour some. It's frustrating.

Despite these challenges, Milly fondly remembers the connection she felt during the breastfeeding process.