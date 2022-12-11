Be kind, for the ‘bad guys’ don’t really win

As you aspire to get to your end goal, do not forget to appreciate the steps you have already taken to reach where you currently are, even as you seek more improvement

Of all the years that you will ever live, now is the only moment you can control. Your past is unchangeable, your future uncertain, and today’s opportunities will only come once. So think of today as the most important day in your life.

Be focused, alert and pro-active, instead of just reacting to events. You’ll find that people will treat you better, and good things will start happening to you.

For you to give your maximum attention to what is happening around you right now, you must first let go of your past. Even if it was awful. You may feel that you can’t do that, but you can. And once you have, your life will finally be your own.

So think through all of the bad things that have ever happened to you, forgive anyone who needs to be forgiven, and then let them all go. Don’t miss opportunities because you’re still feeling tormented about something that happened years ago.

The same goes for the future. Stop worrying about things that you can’t do anything about. Instead, make plans for future events that you can control, and let go of the rest.

You make the most of today by purposefully putting your best into every single thing you do. Whether it’s your homework, caring for your children, or doing your job. You’ll fall short sometimes, in which case just learn from your mistakes. Because it’s OK to fail, but not to aim for second best.

Know what your goals are, figure out how to achieve them, and get going. Following a realistic plan means you’re in control of your life, and not just hoping something will turn up.

Whatever you’re doing, constantly watch out for the signs that say that something is about to change. So you’re never surprised by unexpected events. And once you’ve decided to do something, don’t waste a single moment. Procrastinating just means someone else gets there first.

Pay attention to your intuition, because it will keep you out of a lot of trouble. Spotting dangers and warning you if you’re about to do something wrong. Because the endless decisions you take every day mostly boil down to a choice between right or wrong.

So think about how those choices might affect the people in your life, and stay on the straight and narrow path. Because the bad guys don’t really win. They may look rich and seem important. But they don’t sleep at night. Inside they’re lonely, sad and scared. It’s better to be honest.

Instead, know what really matters. Like being kind. Making time for your loved ones. Keeping your promises. Teaching your children real values. Leading a simple life. Having real friends, rather than drinking buddies who lead you astray.