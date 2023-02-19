Are you at the top or bottom of the pecking order?

The more money and power you have, the more recognition you get, the softer the landing you get and the more the finer things in life you get

You know what they say about some animals being more equal than others? It is not only true, this fact will never change, no matter how much we fight for equality in all aspects of our lives. And yes, I didn’t tell you something you don’t already know, but I needed a focal point for my story, so here goes.

Towards the end of last year, a relative in the construction sector decided to appreciate his workers with an end-of-year party, party in this case being roast meat and a drink stronger than good old tea. They had diligently worked for him for the better part of the year, therefore he decided to show them his gratitude.

As happens in our society, one of the major ways we show appreciation for good deeds is treating those that did those good deeds to a special meal. And you all know how special nyama choma is to us Kenyans.

And so he bought two goats, which he had slaughtered and roasted at the mjengo, then bought a few litres of muratina and some bottled liquor to wash down the meat with.

Plumber

When the meat was ready and it was time to eat, he observed something interesting. Without any words being exchanged, the fundis (foreman, mason, carpenter and plumber), sat together in one corner while their assistants, watu wa mikono to be specific, the ones who mix the sand and the cement and ferry the stones to the masons, sat to one side together. Purely for the sake of context, just like how poor people tend to outnumber rich people in every society, this category of workers were more in number than their bosses.

Anyway, the foreman went ahead and appointed himself the meat and alcohol divider, serving the choicest pieces of the roast meat to his fellow fundis and the skinnier parts of the meat to the watu wa mikono.

No one protested nor looked surprised or resentful or embarrassed, not even when the watu wa mikono were served the muratina while their bosses partook of the more ‘expensive’ booze. Which told this relative that this was how things ran in this fiefdom, how things had been running in this circle for a long time now, and not just at his construction site, but others as well. Each person knew, understood and accepted his pecking order.

It was obvious who the leaders were and who the followers were and there was no dispute whatsoever. In their homes, the assistants were treated like kings, but here, they were lowly staff at the bottom of the short pyramid.

Desk dividers

Obviously, how things run in construction sites is no different from how they run in places of work. The bosses get the airy corner office with a good view and lots of light while those who report to them sit in the big, open air space with desk dividers that try (and fail), to offer a sense of ownership of their little space. And while the bosses are served tea in a tea flask and water in a jug, their juniors queue for the same at designated stations.

Have you also noticed how, during functions, the front seats, (high table if you want) are reserved for the VIPs? It is nothing personal, though, it is just how things have been done since the beginning of time.

The more money and power you have, the more recognition you get, the softer the landing you get and the more the finer things in life you get, just like the foreman, mason, carpenter and plumber.