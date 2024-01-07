A tough term awaits Mwisho wa Lami teachers!

The long school holiday ending today was supposed to be my best ever. And I had worked so hard to make it very memorable. For the first time, I was spending it alone with Fiolina, the laugh of my life; and for the first time ever, I had booked – and paid through the nose – a room in a 10-Star where we intended to spend Christmas and Boxing Day, getting spoilt and eating life with a big spoon. And this was going to be a Mwisho wa Lami first.

Had it been a good holiday, I would have opened school in a good mood, and everyone: teachers, students, school workers and parents, would have been beneficiaries of my happiness. They would have met an HM who is excited, and therefore, positive.

But things did not end well. As you know, the holiday started well, we had a great time with Fiolina in the initial days, but as they say, the devil is a liar. The devil entered the body of Fiolina and her mother, who ensured that I had a Christmas to forget. The devil also used my sister Caro, Mwisho wa Lami’s minister for Miscommunication, Misinformation and Broadcasting Lies to tell the world – with exaggerations - every misfortune I experienced. She really seemed to enjoy my pain, but enjoyed more telling it everyone, even animals.

I cannot have had a terrible Christmas and be expected to pretend that all is good and proceed to give everyone at school a great time. I can try but it’s impossible. And it’s not because I am a bad or evil person. No, I’m a very good person. It is all because of how my colleagues reacted to my miseries. How would you expect me to endear myself when all they did was laugh at my misfortunes? How can I pretend that these are genuine people, and lead them positively when they spent the holiday sharing information about me, laughing?

A source closer to the source told me how the teachers formed a Whatsapp without me, whose sole purpose was to share daily updates about my life; and laugh about it. Lena, her bad hair in tow, who pretended to be my friend and who was hosting Electina, formed the group. Anita, Juma’s wife even befriended my Caro, Mwisho wa Lami’s minister for Miscommunication, Misinformation and Broadcasting Lies so that she could get the latest updates from the horse’s mouth.

Besides the Whatsapp group updates, the teachers also met frequently just to update each other on my latest tribulations. The male teachers met at Kuya’s place while the ladies met at Lena’s frequently.

I have tried to remain objective and behave like nothing happened, but it is not possible. I am also human, with the ability to be happy and angry, and react, just like everyone else. Fire will be dealt with more fire. The teachers opened fire; they should expect me to return fire.

As such, from tomorrow, it will be business unusual. I will be tough on them as they have made my suffering their joy. There are many things I am going to do, below are just a few.

Reporting Day: Any teacher who will not report tomorrow better start looking for another school. The official opening date is January 8, 2024, and there has been no circular indicating otherwise. I am making this clear because some teachers have written to me asking for more time. You can’t have spent the entire Christmas period talking about me and then, last Friday, contact me on Whatsapp asking for a few days to sort out personal issues. The long vacation was for sorting out those issues.

The Whatsapp you used to discuss me is the same one you’re using to seek favours from me. Why didn't you use the time you spent hosting teachers to discuss me to address those personal issues ? To the two teachers who asked for a few days off, I did not respond because expect you in school tomorrow. Without fail.

Timekeeping: I have observed over time teachers using the school timetable to determine the time they will arrive at school. Unless they are on duty, teachers only arrive just before their first lesson. And for people like Anita and Lena, who negotiated with Kuya to have mid-morning lessons, and arrive at around 10am daily, I have news for you; from tomorrow, every teacher will be expected to arrive at school by 8:30 am every day, without fail.

Something else about time: we have previously tracked arrival but not departure time. Some teaches think they can leave immediately after their last lesson, some as early as noon! Effective tomorrow, every teacher is expected to leave school at the same time as students. We’re not just here for academics, but to mould them all around; we must, therefore, be with them until they leave school.

I know the long time that teachers will be in school will be used to talk about me, but what else is left to say? I do not care.

Preps: KCPE may be history, but learning must go on. We will introduce preps every day from 7:30 am, and after games. Every teacher will have at least one morning class and one evening class per week. We will also have Saturday classes that every teacher must attend.

Dress code: Teachers’ dress code is well spelt out in the TSC Code of Conduct. I have observed over time that teacher ignore this with jeans and T-shirts becoming common in school. This is a message to every teacher, including those at Mwisho wa Lami: acquaint yourself with the TSC Code of Conduct and abide by it. There are many other rules, but this will be communicated during the staff meeting tomorrow. I am sorry, colleagues, but you invited this to yourselves. You made your bed. Now sleep in it.