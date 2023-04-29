A quick lunch at Daily Café & Bistro, Hurlingham

If you are hungry and in the vicinity of The Nairobi Hospital's Doctors' Plaza, Daily Café and Bistro is the place to go. After a long morning running errands in the neighbourhood, this café was the closest, making it an excellent choice for lunch.

The magnificent café on Argwings Kodhek Road welcomes you to a beautiful space decorated with huge flower pots. They feature two terraces, an aesthetically pleasing indoor sitting area where we chose to hide from the scorching sun and Nairobi heat, and ample parking space. Coffee lovers like myself would be delighted to be here as the aroma lingers in the air making it difficult to resist ordering a cup. I got an iced cafe latte while my friend got an iced caramel macchiato each going for Sh340.

Spaghetti bolognese served in a bowl and garnished with grated cheese and coriander. Photo | Pool

Being lunch hour on a weekday, the place was quite busy making our main meal order take longer than we anticipated. Maybe it was just the aroma from the kitchen that increased our hunger, leading us to believe the order took longer. The slow music in the background ate into the waiting time as we appreciated the striking décor, lighting, and eye-catching wall art which complete the ambience.

Finally, after about 20 minutes, we were served the grilled chicken chimichuri (grilled boneless chicken thighs marinated with herbs and served with sautéed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and chimichuri salsa) and Spaghetti Bolognese (spaghetti tossed in beef Bolognese sauce and parmesan). Being my second time here, I knew I wouldn’t go wrong with the orders: at least that was the case with the mashed potatoes which were creamy, tasty and in a large portion.

The chicken chichimuri was in a smaller portion though it was equally delicious and mildly spiced with a hint of pepper as I had specified. However, it could be bigger considering that it goes for Sh1,150 for two medium-sliced pieces. My friend equally loved his spaghetti Bolognese something I would never understand as I have never in my entire life ordered spaghetti in any restaurant. The farthest I have gone is ordering pasta and that was because it had mushrooms as an accompaniment and I love mushrooms. The spaghetti Bolognese cost Sh1,250.

Overall, it was a positive experience, and I especially appreciate how clean and well-kept the restrooms were. The facility does not sell alcoholic beverages though.