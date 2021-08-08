Lucy Mugula
Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

‘Power girls’ who tear down vehicles, make them electric

By  Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

 Electric vehicles are taking the world by storm and in Kenya, young women engineers are at the centre of this revolution; converting fuel car engines to electric ones.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.