‘My ideal man must be very considerate, romantic and spoil me’ content creator Kim Kardicey

Why Kim Kardicey? In high school my besties came up with a group name ‘Dicey’ and everyone had to get an IG username around the group. So my best friend suggested ‘Kim Kardicey’ trying to imitate Kim Kardashian





Kim Kardashian isn’t my role model but she's gorgeous and I like her.





I grew up in Umo (Umoja). That makes me a ghetto girl with Tumblr looks. (Just kidding)





I don't have a lot of happy childhood memories growing up in the ghetto but hey we made it, life is good now.





I started content creation in November 2020 but it didn't pick until 2021.





Content creation is all I do for a living. I still don’t believe this is my life. I'm so grateful.





Is my social media reflective of my real life? Definitely. My job is to basically share my life with my audience.





Being a YouTuber who shares her life with the world, sometimes people form perceptions of me without even knowing me and might expect me to live up to their expectations and when I don't I get judged. That’s the downside of what I do.









I never find it flattering when women talk of being independent but still depend on men to bankroll them? Never, but do you boo?





My must-have qualities in a guy? I feel like I'm writing a bio on a dating app, anyway just believe in God, have your s**t together, be very considerate, and romantic and spoil me. I'm that simple.





I have never lied or exaggerated to impress someone. I'm usually the Beyonce of the relationship, so I don't need to impress anyone.