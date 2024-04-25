Milka Cheyech

'Huku ni dunia ingine': Woman who never left village documents first Nairobi visit

Milka Cheyech near Nation Centre in Nairobi on April 19, 2024.

Photo credit: Elvis Ondieki | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Zuguka Africa Safaris brought not only Milka but also her three sons aged 12, 8 and 5, and her neighbour Elizabeth Lopeile.
  • They arrived in Nairobi on the afternoon of Friday, April 19, when the country was still digesting the news of the demise of CDF Francis Ogolla.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Lamu's 200-year-old Witu town remains underdeveloped

    Witu Town

  2. PREMIUM How Ruto scuttled Sh200m procurement in UDA polls

    President William Ruto

  3. PREMIUM No money for intern doctors, which way Ruto on CASs?

    William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Building material: Curse of cheap imports

  5. PREMIUM KDF chopper crash: Colonel Duncan Keitany's widow speaks out

    Norah Keitany