John-Allan Namu’s latest documentary set to air this January

Renowned producer John Allan Namu, is set to premiere his new, intriguing, and local show this month.

The show will premiere on the local content platform, Maisha Magic Plus, which is set to unveil the country’s first local true-crime documentary series hosted by Namu, as he seeks to follow and reveal hidden or unacknowledged truths about infamous crimes perpetrated in Kenya.

The all-new riveting 2023 documentary and show the Last Door follows and retraces the last steps of victims of infamous and horrific murders before they met their deaths.

It is set to premiere on January 8, 2023, at 7.30pm on Maisha Magic Plus on DStv (Premium, Compact Plus and Compact Packages) and GOtv (Supa Package).

Speaking exclusively to Nairobi News while unveiling this latest local content addition that strengthens Maisha Magic platforms as Kenya’s best local storytellers, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu hailed the show as unrivaled locally and thanked the entire production team for setting themselves apart with the continued high quality of their work within the video entertainment industry.

Crime documentary series

“Once again, the production team has set itself apart with their latest piece of work. The last door is the show that opens the door for the public to view the entire story behind well-known local crimes, uncovering the mysteries of these fallen Kenyans,” she said.

According to the Channels Director, East and Southern Channels, Timothy Okwaro, MultiChoice Africa, through M-Net, continues to be the biggest investor in local content on the continent and has played a significant role in bringing the TV production industry to life across Africa.

“Hyper-local content remains a strategic differentiator for us and we are committed to original Kenyan programming showcasing the best Kenyan content such as this first local true-crime documentary series hosted by the internationally-acclaimed and renowned producer John Allan Namu.”

On his part, Namu said he cannot wait for the premiere of the show one week from now.

Uncover hidden truths

“This new local show will help viewers uncover the hidden truths, mysteries and hopefully offer some closure to some of our audiences, hence the need for us to dial up this suspense throughout the launch period,” said Namu.

The investigative journalist and Africa Uncensored CEO Namu was named the Human Rights Defender of the Year at the HRD awards gala in December.

At Africa Uncensored, Namu has helped Kenyans digest complex social issues plaguing the country with a mix of deeply researched multimedia content. The journalist was formerly a features editor and investigative reporter at KTN, working on groundbreaking investigative reports alongside the current Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali.

The 39-year-old Namu studied Journalism at the United States International University (USIU). In 2015, he left KTN to build an independent media voice of his own.