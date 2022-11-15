Lupita's father wows fans with his dance moves at ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o brought the exclusive premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to a standstill as he showcased his dancing moves.

The governor was accompanied by his wife Dorothy Nyong’o and other family members during a special red-carpet event for the new Marvel Studios film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which was held at the Century Cinemax in Sarit Centre, Nairobi on November 9.

The premiere, organised by Mobile phone maker Infinix, attracted a large group of talent, filmmakers and the press for the red carpet rollout. The sequel to the $1.348 billion grossing original film is began playing across multiple screens in the country starting Friday.

Before the screening, Prof Nyong’o took to the stage to dance to the tunes of Kisumu-based Ohangla singer Odongo Swag’s new hit Linda.

In a video clip, the governor can be seen dancing with one of the female dancers as his wife watches and cheers him on.

Lupita’s parents were the attraction of the night as they mingled and took pictures with fans before the screening started.

Kenyans who attended the premiere dressed the part, led by Jackie Matubia and Kate Actress who showed up and showed out.

Jackie donned a pink dress with pink shoes, and her make-up was over the top, while Kate Actress went for a bold look with black and yellow being the prominent colours of her makeup and gown.

Other celebrities, including Sauti Sol who are Infinix brand ambassadors, also did not disappoint and looked sharp as they attended the sequel's premiere here in Kenya.

A few Kenyans were disappointed that Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Wakandan spy Nakia, and her co-stars travelled to Nigeria to promote the film in Africa but did not come to Kenya.

Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes, making it the second-longest MCU film behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death, and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel.

Boseman, who played King T'Challa in the original movie released in 2018, died in 2020.

Boseman’s death is poignantly filtered into the story from the start, beginning with off-screen death throes.

Wakanda Forever, grappling in the aftermath of loss, ultimately seeks something rare in the battle-ready superhero landscape.

The first Black Panther remains the No. 1 film in both East and West Africa. It had its premiere on the continent in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2018.

