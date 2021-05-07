True test of a mother’s love in time of Covid-19

Ms Ann Kimiki with her son Andy Mureithi in hospital. PHOTO | POOL

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kimiki's one-year-two-month-old son, Andrew Mureithi, had not only tested positive but was also battling a spinal genetic disorder.
  • For the last one year, Ms Kimiki has fought courageously to save her son’s life.

  • In a country running out of ventilators, hopes for her son were resting on a good supply of oxygen as she awaited an ICU hospital bed at KNH.

For Ms Ann Kimiki, 31, the testing of her baby for Covid-19 was also a litmus test for her.

