Which vehicle repair shops are trustworthy?

The answer to that is strictly on a case-by-case basis. On either scale, not all are honourable and not all are villains. Competence, diligence and integrity (the most essential ingredients!) vary both between them and within them.

One thing to remember is that both are businesses – they are not social welfare services; they do what they do to make money. That truth is steadfast whether they have a turnover of billions or run on hand-to-mouth scratchings.

Another thing is the distinction between “mistakes” and wilful “cheating”. In either case, big companies have the resources to make good, though they are not always inclined to do so. They also have more smoke and mirrors…and lawyers.

Small workshops, sometimes with just a single mechanic and a couple of mikonos, simply cannot afford to fully correct and compensate. They can re-do the work for free, but you may have to pay (again) for any parts damaged by the original error.

Finding out where your neighbourhood friends take their cars can have a treble benefit. Photo credit: Shutterstock

In parallel, big companies have many thousands of customers, drawn from far and wide. Small workshops have a few dozen, probably all from the neighbouring community. So, in either case, how personal is their attention to one customer likely to be; and what percentage of their business is jeopardised if that customer is upset or takes his car elsewhere?

Big companies have the “potential” to make more accurate diagnoses and technical decisions and to do better work; they have more and perhaps better-qualified mechanics, they have supervisors, they have specialist technicians for different tasks, they have more comprehensive and sophisticated equipment and facilities, they have formal standards and (theoretically) more accountability to their brand principals. They also have in-house spare parts departments.

But that means they have much bigger overheads and your bill must pay its share of that. And either a monopoly or the most comprehensive stock of original parts leads to premium prices. Parts are where their biggest margins are, so it would be surprising if they did not tend to advocate replacement rather than repair.

Small workshops have very few overheads, limited kits and no direct parts supply. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Small workshops have very few overheads, limited kits and no direct parts supply. Their income is overwhelmingly based on labour, so repair is their more likely reflex and if parts are needed they probably won’t be original equipment (unless the customer insists and is willing to pay genuine parts prices and the “commission” cost of delivering them).

So, as the saying goes, “you pays your money and you takes your choice.” That choice might heavily depend on how far you are from the nearest main agent, and whether you can find a convenient corner garage with enough competence to put your trust in.