Toyota RAV4
File | Nation Media Group

DN2

Prime

I’m shopping for a car, which of these five is worth my Sh2 million?

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

Hello Baraza,

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. The night that took away my beautiful smile

  2. PRIME Which of these five cars is worth my Sh2 million?

  3. Pastor Philip Kitoto: What’s wrong with dating a single mother?

  4. Symposium and exhibition offer emerging artists a lifeline

  5. Just Brenda: Help me find direction in life

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.